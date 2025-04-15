Kelsea Ballerini Hilariously Recovers After Taking a Tumble During Toronto Concert: Watch

Outside of her concert performances, Ballerini has also been busy as coach on the current season of NBC's The Voice alongside John Legend, Adam Levine and Michael Bublé.

During an episode of the "Knockouts" on Monday, April 14, Ballerini gave a cheeky reference to her current boyfriend and Outer Banks star, Chase Stokes.

"That first part made me want to go home and make out with my boyfriend. It was so strong and s---," she told contestant Olivia Kuper Harris after her performance of "Last Dance" by Donna Summer.

Bublé concurred, teasing that he "want[s] to go and make out with Kelsea's boyfriend, too."