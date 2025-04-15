Kelsea Ballerini Hilariously Recovers After Taking a Tumble During Toronto Concert: Watch
Kelsea Ballerini wasn't kidding when she sang about going to "low places."
During her final concert in Toronto on Sunday, April 13, the country singer, 31, fell off a moving stage while performing a cover of Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places."
The mishap occurred mid-song as Ballerini honored her touring staff, who stood on stage with her. She stepped onto a moving platform that began to rise as she danced, causing her to tumble onto the ground. Ballerini — donned in a sparkly blue bodysuit and boots — recovered gracefully and struck a pose on the floor as if the fall never happened.
Shortly after, she laughed off the moment by taking a shot in front of the audience.
The "Cowboys Cry Too" singer wrapped up her tour at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The concert date was rescheduled from February, when she had to postpone her performance due to illness.
The tour kicked off in January with a concert in Grand Rapids, Mich., before stopping in Philadelphia, Nashville, Phoenix and more cities across the United States.
- Kelsea Ballerini Questions Whether She & Ex Morgan Evans Were Ever Really Happy During Relationship: 'I Know You Hate Me'
- Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Blue Outfit At The Judds Concert After Reaching Divorce Settlement With Ex Morgan Evans
- Kelsea Ballerini Plays Coy When Asked If She's Dating Chase Stokes: 'I'm Happy'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Outside of her concert performances, Ballerini has also been busy as coach on the current season of NBC's The Voice alongside John Legend, Adam Levine and Michael Bublé.
During an episode of the "Knockouts" on Monday, April 14, Ballerini gave a cheeky reference to her current boyfriend and Outer Banks star, Chase Stokes.
"That first part made me want to go home and make out with my boyfriend. It was so strong and s---," she told contestant Olivia Kuper Harris after her performance of "Last Dance" by Donna Summer.
Bublé concurred, teasing that he "want[s] to go and make out with Kelsea's boyfriend, too."
Ballerini and Stokes announced their relationship in February 2023 after the country artist slid into his direct messages. The duo had instant chemistry upon meeting for the first time.
In October 2024, he recalled how for their first date, they happened to be in the same city, and he encouraged her to drop her pin so he could come see her.
"I was driving down the 405, and I'm like, 'I'm going to pass out,'" he remembered on the "Podcrushed" podcast. "This girl is so beautiful. She's been super funny. What if all of the things that have happened through this phone don't add up in person?"
Although he was nervous, he knew he had to pull the "most unconventional move of all time" to impress her. He grabbed Ballerini, kissed her and said, "Thank God you're real," without any other introduction.