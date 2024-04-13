From DMs to Dating! Relive Kelsea Ballerini and Her Boyfriend Chase Stokes' Cutest Moments: Photos
It all started with a DM and a dream.
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have become one of Hollywood's hottest couples since the duo started dating in January 2023.
The country singer is to thank for igniting their romance, as Ballerini revealed during a guest appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast last year that she was the one to make the first move.
"His handle is 'hichasestokes' and I just said, 'Hi Chase Stokes,'" the "Penthouse" singer dished on how their relationship came to light.
Keep scrolling to relive the lovebirds' cutest moments since they started dating!
Back in January, the Outer Banks actor celebrated "one year of loving" Ballerini with a sweet Instagram post.
In the comments section of the upload, the "We Were Like" singer wrote, "sure do love you 🤍."
Ballerini also shared a sweet tribute to her own profile on the social media app to mark the milestone in their relationship, writing, "a whole trip around the sun with my bestie."
"@hichasestokes thanks for making me write love songs. 🤍," the blonde beauty added.
While Ballerini and Stokes started dating in January of last year, they waited roughly one month before going public with their relationship.
In April 2023, they made their red carpet debut at the CMT Music Awards red carpet. Fast forward one year later, Stokes stood by Ballerini's side as she hosted the awards show for the fourth year in a row.
The fan-favorite couple shares the same birthday month!
In September 2023, Stokes captioned a loving post for his girlfriend, "dirty 30 looks pretty d--- good on you Ballerini. I love you ❤️."
A few days later, Ballerini simply stated, "happy birthday, my sweet virgo," alongside adorable snaps of the perfect pair.
Speaking exclusively with OK! last month, Stokes heartwarmingly declared dating the "Better Luck Next Time" hitmaker is his "favorite chapter of life," calling Ballerini "such a special human being."
"I've been able to go on the road with her and watch her in her element," Stokes continued regarding Ballerini's recent string of shows. "She's been able to come and watch me work as well, so we've just been really, really loving this chapter of life, which has been great."
"Outer Banks is my special world, so we've done a really good job of just being each other's support systems and that's been a really beautiful thing for us where I go support her in her world and she comes and supports me in mine. It's made for a really beautiful connection," the Netflix star concluded.