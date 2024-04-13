From DMs to Dating! Relive Kelsea Ballerini and Her Boyfriend Chase Stokes' Cutest Moments: Photos

The country singer is to thank for igniting their romance, as Ballerini revealed during a guest appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast last year that she was the one to make the first move.

"His handle is 'hichasestokes' and I just said, 'Hi Chase Stokes,'" the "Penthouse" singer dished on how their relationship came to light.

Keep scrolling to relive the lovebirds' cutest moments since they started dating!