Kelsea Ballerini All Smiles In Plunging Yellow Dress For CMT Artists Of The Year Event — See Pics!
A ray of sunshine! Kelsea Ballerini was all smiles when she stepped out on the red carpet for the CMT Artists of the Year event, which took place on Wednesday, October 12, in Nashville, Tenn.
The country star rocked a silk yellow dress for the occasion.
Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos from the night!
The "Heartfirst" songstress revealed she was only in Nashville for one night before heading to Philadelphia to continue on her tour.
As OK! previously reported, the musical artist has been going through a tough ever since she announced her divorce from Morgan Evans.
“I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” the blonde babe said on CBS Mornings on Monday, October 3. “And there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”
"I’m a peacemaker. We’ve talked about this before. I’m a people pleaser," she declared. "So, to do something that kind of goes against those two things is really difficult," Ballerini admitted. "And I’m really proud of myself."
Ballerini made it clear that she has no ill will toward her ex.
“It’s not chaotic. It’s not, like, volatile, it just didn’t work,” she shared. “And that sometimes is like a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore.'”
In August, the Tennessee native got candid with her fans about what she's been going through the past few months.
“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”
"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," she said, adding she feels "extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."