Kelsey Grammer Considers Political Ambitions

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Kelsey Grammer is contemplating a future in politics, should the conditions be right. During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the actor expressed his willingness to run for office. “I would consider it. It would possibly tick that box for me, in terms of the service I feel I should have given to my fellow man — to my fellow countrymen — that I missed in the military,” he stated at the launch of Fox Nation’s new documentary, The Patriot War.

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Family Comes Before Public Office

Source: MEGA He said family responsibilities remained his top priority.

Grammer, 71, emphasizes the importance of timing. He balances his aspirations with responsibilities at home, stating, “I have a young family. I don’t want to be an absentee dad.” He acknowledges that he intends to live for many more years, suggesting that he may revisit the idea of a political career in the future.

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Military Regret Still Shapes His Outlook

Source: MEGA He reflected on his lifelong interest in serving the country.

The actor reflects on his past, recalling the day he registered for the military draft during the Vietnam War. Although he was not called to serve, he feels a sense of regret about not participating. “There were people — my peers, young people my age — who went and died there,” he explained. Grammer carries a sense of personal deficit due to his lack of military service, particularly as members of his family have served. Grammer has previously used his Hollywood platform to advocate for political causes. He has eight children, which influences his decision-making process regarding a potential political career. He emphasizes, “I’m still pretty vital,” asserting that age should not be a barrier to his ambitions.

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The ‘Patriot War’ Reflects His Mission

Source: MEGA Kelsey Grammer is focused on hosting a new documentary series.

“I think you gotta make good suggestions, have good ideas, follow through with them,” he advised. “And you can then make a difference.” For now, Grammer is focused on hosting The Patriot War, a documentary series that explores America's fight for independence. The series aims to educate audiences about the historical figures and principles that shaped the United States. Grammer feels a strong connection to the sacrifices made by the founders of the nation. “I’ve been involved with Fox Nation on, I think, four projects, but this one I feel particularly good about,” he said.

Source: MEGA Kelsey Grammer discussed a possible future in politics while promoting 'The Patriot War.'