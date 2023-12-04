Kelsey Grammer Interview Cut Off by Paramount After Actor Voiced Support for Donald Trump
Kelsey Grammer was cut short after opening up about his controversial political leanings in a Monday, December 4, interview on BBC Radio 4's Today show.
Back in 2017, the Frasier star, who is currently starring in the Paramount+ reboot of the popular '90s sitcom, admitted he voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Despite the politician now facing 91 felony counts across four indictments, his endorsement doesn't seem to have wavered.
When asked by British journalist Justin Webb if he is still a Trump supporter, the actor replied, "I am, and I’ll let that be the end of it."
Shortly after making the comment, the Paramount+ public relations team chose to abruptly shut down the interview. However, Webb later clarified that Grammer had been happy to "go on talking about it" but the Paramount+ team had been "less happy" and "decided we’d had plenty of time for our interview."
"But I should stress that he was perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the forthcoming election," Webb added.
In a separate interview, the 68-year-old also claimed conservative sitcom stars Tim Allen and Roseanne Barr inspired him to be involved in the Frasier reboot.
"The fact that Tim was still on a show and then started another show, Last Man Standing, I thought, ‘Son of a gun. He knows how to do it, man,’" Grammer told a news outlet earlier this week. "He's one of the funniest guys I've ever met in my life ... And I would lavish Tim in praise. I would. I think he's just a magnificent character and person and performer and comedian."
As for Barr, who is also a die-hard Trump supporter, the actor called her an "extraordinary person" and a "great exemplar of comedy."
"And so I started to think, 'Yeah, it's time.' Frasier certainly is as interesting as the Roseanne character or any number of other shows. And I thought, we can find a way for this to happen," he said. "And we had a sort of ripe field to harvest."
Since revealing that he voted for Trump in the 2016 election, Grammer has been vocal about his approval of the embattled ex-prez. During a 2019 interview with BBC Radio, he compared the 77-year-old to past politicians.
"He’s a bit of a brat, I guess you could say, and that is astounding for people, especially [those] who come from the more liberal side of politics," he said at the time. "They’re used to being the brats and so they’ve never had anybody come back at them the same way."
"We’ve witnessed in American politics, the same basic language since Ronald Reagan has been attached to every conservative president, but this is the first guy that ever kind of fires back," he continued. "So it’s really unpleasant and they thought of course he shouldn’t be elected anyway."
Grammer spoke with Fox News Digital about Barr and Allen.