Why 'Jeopardy!' Host Mayim Bialik Abruptly Exited Show With One Week Left of Filming

Mayim Bialik decided against hosting the final week of filming for Season 39 of Jeopardy! to stand in solidarity with the striking writers.

Despite Bialik's stance, production will reportedly continue, with Ken Jennings taking over hosting duties for the rest of the season, it was reported. The final Jeopardy! episode will be filmed between Tuesday, May 16, and Friday, May 19, at the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City.