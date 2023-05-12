OK Magazine
Why 'Jeopardy!' Host Mayim Bialik Abruptly Exited Show With One Week Left of Filming

May 11 2023, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

Mayim Bialik decided against hosting the final week of filming for Season 39 of Jeopardy! to stand in solidarity with the striking writers.

Despite Bialik's stance, production will reportedly continue, with Ken Jennings taking over hosting duties for the rest of the season, it was reported. The final Jeopardy! episode will be filmed between Tuesday, May 16, and Friday, May 19, at the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City.

mayim jeopardy abc
Source: abc

The long-running game show is a WGA show that features contributions from WGA writers, however, the questions were written for the episodes before the strike — so the season can carry on as planned, per the news outlet.

Jennings and Bialik shared hosting duties this season, with the former taking on the coveted position between August and December 2022. The Big Bang Theory star took the reins in January and was set to film up until the summer hiatus.

Prior to Bialik's decision, OK! learned she was gunning to officially fill the late Alex Trebek's iconic hosting role.

"Mayim's determined to get the prime-time show all to herself and feels she's better qualified than Ken ever was," a source spilled of the SAG member. "Mayim's kissing up to bosses and even the lowest production assistants to win favor."

They added: "She has a compliment for everyone these days. She's also doing other things, like changing up her hairdo and adding brighter, peppier wardrobes."

It looks like Bialik's efforts aren't going unnoticed, as the insider pointed out: "her co-workers are liking her better." Now all that's left is winning "over Ken's fans, but they're a tough bunch."

Bialik has ways to go in becoming a fan-favorite, with many viewers having mixed reactions to her doing the job justice following Trebek's death in 2020.

"Jeopardy, stop trying to make Mayim happen. It's not going to happen," one critic declared via Twitter, while another complained: "How is it possible that Mayim Bialik just keeps getting worse and worse at hosting jeopardy?"

A third chimed in: "I'm just getting back into @Jeopardy after a long break since the death of Alex Trebek. I wish they'd give Ken Jennings the permanent position. Mayim Bialik is out of her depth."

Deadline reported on Bialik's decision to exit the show.

