Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson Booted From Former Prisoner's Reality Series After Shocking Split

The reality series, which documents Gypsy's newfound freedom after serving her 10-year prison sentence for plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, will solely focus on the Munchausen by proxy victim after she filed for divorce from Ryan earlier this month, sources with inside knowledge on production spilled to a news publication.

While producers did catch the former flames' split on camera, the crew made the decision not to focus filming on Ryan any further, as the pair now live separately and plan to live the rest of their lives apart.