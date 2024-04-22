OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Gypsy Rose Blanchard
OK LogoNEWS

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson Booted From Former Prisoner's Reality Series After Shocking Split

gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson not filming reality show split
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 22 2024, Published 9:04 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Gypsy Rose Blanchard doesn't want her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, to receive any more camera time.

The former prisoner's Lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up completely cut her separated spouse from filming for its second season following the pair's recent shocking split.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson not filming reality show split
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband won't be in her reality series following their split.

The reality series, which documents Gypsy's newfound freedom after serving her 10-year prison sentence for plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, will solely focus on the Munchausen by proxy victim after she filed for divorce from Ryan earlier this month, sources with inside knowledge on production spilled to a news publication.

While producers did catch the former flames' split on camera, the crew made the decision not to focus filming on Ryan any further, as the pair now live separately and plan to live the rest of their lives apart.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson not filming reality show split
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard filed for divorce from Ryan Anderson earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement

According to insiders, producers were the ones to make the call about shifting the show away from Ryan entirely after Gypsy called it quits on their marriage, as they felt there was no longer a public interest in his life now that he's out of his estranged wife's world.

To close out his part in the series, production reportedly did a one-on-one shoot with Ryan to allow him to share his final thoughts. The second season is set to wrap up filming soon.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson not filming reality show split
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

The former prisoner tied the knot with Ryan Anderson in July 2022, while she was still behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans thought Ryan was "the one" for Gypsy prior to their shocking marital demise, as he supportively picked her up from prison when she was released in December 2023, and the exes appeared head over heels in love during the abuse victim's press tour following her entrance into the real world.

Gypsy and Ryan were married for nearly two years, but only together physically for a mere three months.

MORE ON:
Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The separated spouses tied the knot while Gypsy was still behind bars in July 2022. Their connection heated up after Ryan sent her prisoner letters, with a romantic relationship — and engagement — quickly following.

Gypsy first broke news about her divorce via social media at the end of March, as OK! previously reported.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson not filming reality show split
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard called it quits on her marriage just three months after leaving prison.

Article continues below advertisement

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she explained at the time.

Gypsy concluded: "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

TMZ spoke to production sources about Ryan being kicked off the show's next season.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.