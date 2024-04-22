Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson Booted From Former Prisoner's Reality Series After Shocking Split
Gypsy Rose Blanchard doesn't want her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, to receive any more camera time.
The former prisoner's Lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up completely cut her separated spouse from filming for its second season following the pair's recent shocking split.
The reality series, which documents Gypsy's newfound freedom after serving her 10-year prison sentence for plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, will solely focus on the Munchausen by proxy victim after she filed for divorce from Ryan earlier this month, sources with inside knowledge on production spilled to a news publication.
While producers did catch the former flames' split on camera, the crew made the decision not to focus filming on Ryan any further, as the pair now live separately and plan to live the rest of their lives apart.
According to insiders, producers were the ones to make the call about shifting the show away from Ryan entirely after Gypsy called it quits on their marriage, as they felt there was no longer a public interest in his life now that he's out of his estranged wife's world.
To close out his part in the series, production reportedly did a one-on-one shoot with Ryan to allow him to share his final thoughts. The second season is set to wrap up filming soon.
Fans thought Ryan was "the one" for Gypsy prior to their shocking marital demise, as he supportively picked her up from prison when she was released in December 2023, and the exes appeared head over heels in love during the abuse victim's press tour following her entrance into the real world.
Gypsy and Ryan were married for nearly two years, but only together physically for a mere three months.
The separated spouses tied the knot while Gypsy was still behind bars in July 2022. Their connection heated up after Ryan sent her prisoner letters, with a romantic relationship — and engagement — quickly following.
Gypsy first broke news about her divorce via social media at the end of March, as OK! previously reported.
"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she explained at the time.
Gypsy concluded: "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."
TMZ spoke to production sources about Ryan being kicked off the show's next season.