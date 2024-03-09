Amanda Bynes' Hair Transformation: Actress Will Be 'Wearing Wigs Now' After Her Buzz Cut Grew Out 'So Awkwardly': Photos
Is the red or blue wig better?
On Thursday, March 7, Amanda Bynes took to Instagram to reveal that she was “going to start wearing wigs now” after buzz cutting her hair in December 2023.
The 37-year-old actress had a blonde and red hairpiece on while filming the clip, where she shared her hair has been “growing out so awkwardly” in recent months.
She expressed how she “absolutely hated” how her hair was looking and noted that she plans to get more wigs.
On Friday, March 8, the She’s the Man star uploaded another video to her Instagram Story in a blonde and blue wig, where she asked her fans what they thought.
She added, “I like it a lot more than the one I wore last night,” referring to the blonde and red artificial hair.
The actress, 37, told supporters that she though the new look was “pretty cute.”
As OK! previously reported, in late February, the Nickelodeon alum — who was put under two psychiatric holds in 2023 after wandering the streets of L.A. unclothed — garnered fan concern after she announced she would be becoming a manicurist.
“She was one of my childhood idols. It was so heartbreaking to see what she had to go through,” one person penned in response to Bynes’ worrying clip, while another added, “Can’t we fix her? My daughter loved Amanda back in the day. This breaks my heart.”
“The lack of any expression is alarming,” another user stated, as a fourth noted, “What a shame.”
However, some fans supported Bynes’ choice to make a career change.
“The only thing I’m worried about is those eyebrows. Other than that, she is clothed, not wandering the streets drugged out. She seems to have goals and might actually be in a really good place,” one individual quipped, as another shared, “It's very sad and depressing. I hope she is successful in her endeavor. I hope she finds peace. Let's rally around her.”
One more person wondered, “Ummm just sounds like she wants to start a salon and is getting her license to do so. Sooo what’s the problem?”
The original video of The Amanda Show leading lady was made on Cameo, a popular website where celebrities are able to sell personalized greetings to fans.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Bynes joined the site in February and shocked fans when she was only charging $100 per message.
"Amanda Bynes is on cameo for $100 I really feel like she needs to up that price she’s worth so much more!!!" someone wrote about the situation, while another pointed out, "Rudy Giuliani charging more than Amanda Bynes to book videos on Cameo is BLASPHEMOUS."