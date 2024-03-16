Amanda Bynes Hair Transformation Update: Troubled Nickelodeon Star Now 'Rocking Extensions' After Announcing She'd Be 'Wearing Wigs'
A new chapter in Amanda Bynes’ hair saga!
On Friday, March 15, the child star uploaded a TikTok giving her fans an update on her hair after buzzing it in December 2023.
“For those of you that follow me, I am not longer wearing wigs, I’m wearing extensions. I bought some extension on Amazon, these are them,” she began the clip, which featured the She’s the Man star in a black T-shirt as she touched her blonde locks.
“Unfortunately, they are ratting up and getting matted at the ends, so I’m going to buy new extensions and get those installed as soon as possible,” Bynes— who was put under two psychiatric holds in 2023 after wandering the streets of L.A. unclothed — added.
“But I really like wearing extensions over wearing wigs. The wigs were just too much for me, so for now I’m rocking extensions again. I had posted about wearing wigs and now I just don’t feel comfortable wearing them anymore,” she concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Bynes new hairdo came after she shared two videos announcing she was “going to start wearing wigs now,” where the star modeled two different headpieces — one blonde and blue and the other blonde and red.
In the March 7 footage, the 37-year-old actress shared how her hair has been “growing out so awkwardly” in recent months following her buzz cut.
She noted how she “absolutely hated” how her hair was looking and planned to invest in more wigs.
The troubled celeb’s hair journey came after she garnered fan concern after posting clips, where she claimed she would be becoming a manicurist.
“She was one of my childhood idols. It was so heartbreaking to see what she had to go through,” one person penned in response to Bynes’ worrying message, while another added, “Can’t we fix her? My daughter loved Amanda back in the day. This breaks my heart.”
“The lack of any expression is alarming,” another said, while a fourth individual stated, “What a shame.”
Despite the backlash, many others showed their support for Bynes’ career change.
“The only thing I’m worried about is those eyebrows. Other than that, she is clothed, not wandering the streets drugged out. She seems to have goals and might actually be in a really good place,” someone wrote, as another penned, “It's very sad and depressing. I hope she is successful in her endeavor. I hope she finds peace. Let's rally around her.”