Amanda Bynes Hair Transformation Update: Troubled Nickelodeon Star Now 'Rocking Extensions' After Announcing She'd Be 'Wearing Wigs'

“For those of you that follow me, I am not longer wearing wigs, I’m wearing extensions. I bought some extension on Amazon, these are them,” she began the clip, which featured the She’s the Man star in a black T-shirt as she touched her blonde locks.

“Unfortunately, they are ratting up and getting matted at the ends, so I’m going to buy new extensions and get those installed as soon as possible,” Bynes— who was put under two psychiatric holds in 2023 after wandering the streets of L.A. unclothed — added.