Amanda Bynes Shares Rare Social Media Snap as Fans Beg Actress to Come Forward With Her Story After Explosive Nickelodeon Documentary
Amanda Bynes may share her story one day — but for now, she's just enjoying time with the positive people in her life.
Over the weekend, the 37-year-old posted a rare photo of herself to social media after finding her name in the headlines following the release of the bombshell Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries, which exposed the alleged sexual and emotional abuse childhood stars faced while working on some of the most memorable Nickelodeon shows of the '90s and early 2000s.
"At dinner with my bestie @liampoulsen 🤍," Bynes captioned a snap of her and a pal, who is a student in Los Angeles, according to his Instagram bio.
In the photo, the pair smiled softly while both wearing all-black ensembles as they were sitting across the table from one another with menus placed down ahead of ordering their meals.
The All That alum had a white beanie placed on her head and covering most of her hair — though her heart-shaped face tattoo, nose ring and dark-colored eyebrows could easily be spotted during the photo-op.
In the comments section of the post, many fans were happy to see Bynes living her life after all the difficulties she experienced in the past, however, other supporters were begging The Amanda Show star to come forward and share her story.
- She's The Man! Amanda Bynes From Breakdown To Comeback & Everything In Between
- Soleil Moon Frye Remembers Lover Charlie Sheen As 'So Kind' After Losing Her Virginity To Actor At 18
- 'I Just Want People To See Me': Soleil Moon Frye Details Decision To Get A Boob Reduction At 16, Says She Was Only Offered 'Tits & A** Roles'
"Just watched Quiet on Set, speak your truth in your own time. I know you have plenty of stories to tell," one of her followers wrote, while another expressed, "as a 90s baby, I stayed ignorantly bliss [sic] of what was really going on apparently. I support you and I know millions of people are behind you as well. You’re stronger than you know."
A third Instagram user declared: "I love you Amanda. You advocate for mental health in [a] way you might not even intend to. Seeing you get back on your feet after going through a rough time is really inspiring to those who worry they will lose the way. You should be so proud of how far you’ve come. I can’t imagine how difficult it was to dig yourself out of that hard place but you’re doing a great job. Keep inspiring those who are struggling and being an inspiration to many who battle their mental health."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While Bynes didn't participate in the explosive documentary or any related interviews surrounding the shocking revelations exposed in the four-part series, the experiences she allegedly endured as a child employee for TV producer Dan Schneider were mentioned in detail.
Some of the sketch comedy star's former colleagues claimed Schneider showed favoritism toward the actress due to their extremely close relationship, while others said they would oftentimes meet alone behind closed doors to "work" on material despite Bynes being just 13 years old at the time.