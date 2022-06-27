OK! learned last week that the former power couple called it quits because "Kendall feels like they're on different paths," but reconciliation doesn't seem to be off the table, claimed a source. Another insider echoed the first, spilling that they "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

It's unclear when exactly the good-looking pair decided to part ways, but they have both been very active on social media ever since the news made headlines. The Phoenix Suns player struck a pose last week while on boat, giving fans a full-frontal view of his dashing good looks while he was dressed to the nines.

