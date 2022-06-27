Revenge Body!Kendall Jenner Breaks The Internet With Bombshell Nude Photo, Ex-Boyfriend Devin Booker Reacts
Talk about a Revenge Body.
Kendall Jenner nearly broke the internet with her latest Instagram photo showing off her infamous figure — and her ex-boyfriend appears to be a fan. The reality star left nothing to the imagination, offering a full view of her backside as she lounged by the pool. Lying on her stomach and facing away from the camera, Jenner put her long legs on display as she offered a cheeky glimpse of her behind.
No caption was necessary for the stunning post, with fans immediately blowing up her comment section with comical remarks about her single status after it was recently reported that she and NBA star Devin Booker have gone their separate ways following their two-year romance.
"She said I’m singleeee," one quipped, as another added: "Love me some breakup posts."
"Single energy lmao," a third social media user remarked, while a fourth chimed in, "Single kendall is a big mood."
And while fans couldn't help but comment on her relationship status, it seems there is no bad blood between the two, given that her recent ex showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's photo some love, double tapping the snap to add a Like to her post.
OK! learned last week that the former power couple called it quits because "Kendall feels like they're on different paths," but reconciliation doesn't seem to be off the table, claimed a source. Another insider echoed the first, spilling that they "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."
It's unclear when exactly the good-looking pair decided to part ways, but they have both been very active on social media ever since the news made headlines. The Phoenix Suns player struck a pose last week while on boat, giving fans a full-frontal view of his dashing good looks while he was dressed to the nines.
Though Jenner didn't double tap the hunk's post, she showed her support on his most recent, Liking a photo of him standing on the pitchers plate at Chase Field over the weekend for a charity event.
Jenner, 26, and Booker, 25, were first linked in mid-2020 and went Instagram Official on Valentine's Day in 2021. Though they kept their relationship on the down-low, with neither star really commenting on their romance, Jenner would often show her man support by cheering him on at his NBA games.