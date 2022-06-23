The 818 Tequila founder and the Phoenix Suns player's decision to part ways came as a shock to many, given that the 25-year-old tagged along when the reality star attended sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker in Italy last month.

On an episode of The Kardashians that aired earlier this month, Jenner even admitted she had baby fever when she and Khloé Kardashian went shopping for a gift for their then-pregnant sister Kylie Jenner.

After trying to keep their relationship on the down-low in 2020, the former flames debuted their romance on Valentine's Day in 2021, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sharing an adorable photo of her then-boyfriend cuddling up on her. "What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship. They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin," spilled a source that month to People.