Keeping A Low Profile!Somber Kendall Jenner Seen For The First Time Since Split From NBA Star Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner looked downcast when she was seen for the first time since news of her and Devin Booker's alleged breakup made headlines.
The supermodel, 26, was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 22, donning a casual yellow crop top and loose high wasted jeans she held up with a black belt.
Emerging from a studio in Calabasas, as seen in the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Jenner failed to smile as she shielded her eyes from the sun, or paparazzi, and kept her brown locks down framing her face.
KENDALL JENNER & DEVIN BOOKER REPORTEDLY SPLIT AFTER NEARLY 2 YEARS TOGETHER
The outing comes one day after rumors of her split from Booker, whom she was first linked to in mid-2020, made their rounds. Though an insider spilled, "Kendall feels like they're on different paths" — with another echoing that the pair "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page" — reconciliation may not be off the table for the two.
The 818 Tequila founder and the Phoenix Suns player's decision to part ways came as a shock to many, given that the 25-year-old tagged along when the reality star attended sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker in Italy last month.
On an episode of The Kardashians that aired earlier this month, Jenner even admitted she had baby fever when she and Khloé Kardashian went shopping for a gift for their then-pregnant sister Kylie Jenner.
After trying to keep their relationship on the down-low in 2020, the former flames debuted their romance on Valentine's Day in 2021, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sharing an adorable photo of her then-boyfriend cuddling up on her. "What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship. They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin," spilled a source that month to People.
And as their relationship continued to blossom, OK! previously learned the model actively tried to keep her beau away from her famous family. "She’s avoided bringing him around her siblings because it usually means some sort of drama," pointed out a source in April.
KENDALL JENNER & KANYE WEST SEEM TO BE 'ON GREAT TERMS' FOLLOWING RAPPER'S PUBLIC FEUD WITH KIM KARDASHIAN, SOURCE SPILLS
Much to Kris Jenner's dismay, the source emphasized that the model was "never" going to let Booker be a part of their Hulu series, though the momager was "piling on the pressure to make Devin part of the show."
And while neither Jenner nor Booker has commented on the breakup rumors, the handsome hunk has since reposted a photo from his basketball team's Instagram account showing him in a backwards baseball cap as he smiles while looking off in the distance.
Both the pro athlete and brunette babe also posted solo shots of themselves this week looking better than ever, with the Victoria Secret's angel showing off her fab figure in a bikini while Booker put his good looks on display while lounging on a boat.