Bad Bunny 'Not Interested' in Confirming Kendall Jenner Romance, Insists His Relationship Status Is 'Clear' to Friends and Family

As for why he refused to provide details about his personal life with fans or nosy social media users, Bad Bunny stated: "They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know."

"I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone," the "WHERE SHE GOES" rapper admitted — despite being caught on several dates with Jenner ever since the duo was romantically linked back in February.