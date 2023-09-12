Bad Bunny 'Not Interested' in Confirming Kendall Jenner Romance, Insists His Relationship Status Is 'Clear' to Friends and Family
Bad Bunny's business is nobody's business — unless you are a supermodel named Kendall Jenner, of course.
During a recent interview, the Puerto Rican rapper failed to confirm his budding romance with the reality star, as he didn't feel the responsibility to explain himself to the public just because he's an award-winning artist.
As for why he refused to provide details about his personal life with fans or nosy social media users, Bad Bunny stated: "They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know."
"I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone," the "WHERE SHE GOES" rapper admitted — despite being caught on several dates with Jenner ever since the duo was romantically linked back in February.
While he might not come forward and publicly declare the 818 founder as his girlfriend, Bad Bunny assured his relationship status is "clear" to his friends, family, and presumably, Jenner herself.
"They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything," the 29-year-old noted before sarcastically name dropping a random name of a fan. "As for Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything."
It doesn't seem Bad Bunny will have a change of heart any time soon, as he appeared to be stubbornly certain about wanting to keep his personal life as private as possible.
"I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist," the "Efecto" rapper declared, adding, "at the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to."
While Bad Bunny might not be interested in flaunting his girlfriend for all to see, Jenner seemed to have a different stance about the matter, as a source spilled the model was thrilled to step out alongside her man for the first time at the 2023 Met Gala back in May.
"[She] was super excited for them to go public. They'd been out together before, but this was very much her telling the world that this is her boyfriend," an insider confessed at the time, though neither celebrity has officially confirmed they are in an exclusive relationship.