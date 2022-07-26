Kendall Jenner is having one sizzling summer! On Monday, July 25, the model posted a set of photos: The first featured the star in front of a scenic ocean backdrop and showed her clad in a mesh multicolored dress, topping off her look with a cowboy hat.

She turned up the heat in a follow-up video, sporting a flirtatious smile as she shimmied out of the frock to reveal she was wearing a matching two-piece bathing suit.