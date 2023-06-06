Kim Kardashian Trolls Sister Kendall Jenner's Habit of Dating NBA Stars: Watch!
What's a little teasing between sisters?
The other day, Kim Kardashian and daughter North West filmed a cute TikTok as they styled the 9-year-old's hair, but the makeup mogul's T-shirt referenced another family member: Kendall Jenner.
The mom-of-four, 42, was rocking a tee that read "Kendall Starting Five," which featured the likenesses of the model, 27, and five NBA players she's dated over the years.
The shirt included Devin Booker — Jenner's most recent ex, who she split from in late 2022 after two years together — Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma.
Despite Jenner's affinity for athletes, her newest beau, Bad Bunny, 29, is in the music industry.
The two first sparked romance rumors in February 2023, and though they've yet to show any PDA, they did arrive to the May 1 Met Gala together — however, they walked the famous carpet separately.
Still, an insider said their more frequent joint outings are a sign things are becoming more serious.
"They’d been out together before, but this was very much her telling the world that this is her boyfriend," a source told an outlet of their Met Gala presence.
According to the insider, the 818 Tequila founder "always told her family that when the right guy comes along, they’ll know, because she’ll parade him to the world."
"Things with Devin were serious-ish but they kept it low-profile because there wasn’t that same connection that she’s got now with Bunny," added the source, noting that even though the new couple has been "hanging out every day for a while now," they are "not trying to get too far ahead of themselves."
It seems Booker, 26, was a bit hurt by his ex moving on so publicly, as shortly after the new pair stepped out together, the athlete unfollowed the "Diles" crooner on Instagram.
One month later, Bunny seemed to shade the Phoenix Suns shooting guard on his track "Coco Chanel," in which he raps the Spanish translation of "But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."