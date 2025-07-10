Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Body as She Hikes Down Her Pants in Sultry Photo 

Revolve Group’s Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona praised Jenner’s appointment, saying, "Kendall is the epitome of luxury fashion, and there isn't a better fit for this position. As leaders in the industry and innovators in marketing, we are always looking for fresh ideas, staying ahead of the curve, and being at the forefront of style trends. The world looks at Kendall to lead the industry, and we are beyond excited to have her vision for FWRD come to life."