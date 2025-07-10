or
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Body as She Hikes Down Her Pants in Sultry Photo 

kendall jenner gym selfie body
Source: MEGA; @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner turned up the heat with a sultry gym selfie as she hiked down her workout pants.

By:

July 10 2025, Published 8:06 a.m. ET

Kendall Jenner is keeping things hot — even during her workouts.

The 29-year-old model turned heads once again after posting a cheeky gym selfie to her Instagram Stories. Dressed in a bright yellow Alo sports bra and black leggings, Jenner looked flawless, but it was her pose that really stole the show.

kendall jenner instagram leggings photo
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner wore a yellow sports bra and black leggings.

In the shot, she teased fans by tugging down the waistband of her leggings, flashing her insanely toned abs and sculpted V-line. The lighting in her modern home gym made the moment even hotter, and the reality star's signature effortless vibe sealed the deal.

That wasn’t all, as she amped up the heat again in a FWRD campaign post, where she posed completely topless in one of the brand’s boldest looks yet.

kendall jenner fwrd topless campaign
Source: MEGA

Fans praised the supermodel's topless campaign photo with FWRD.

In the stunning black-and-white photo, Jenner wore nothing but tiny denim shorts and black boots while leaning her bare upper body against a horse. Her side b--- peeked out as her long brunette hair tumbled down her back, giving the entire image an ethereal, high-fashion edge.

Fans didn’t hold back in the comments section.

“The hottest everrr🔥,” one follower gushed, while another added, “Such a great campaign ✨🔥🔥🔥❤️.”

Even her sister Khloé Kardashian chimed in, writing, “Wow ok.”

A fourth fan simply said, “So perfect Kendall wow ❤️.”

Kendall Jenner

Back in 2021, Jenner was named creative director of FWRD, the luxury clothing platform under Revolve Group.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business," Jenner told Vogue at the time. "As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands."

kendall jenner workout clothes
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

The model posed in her Alo apparel.

"I work with a tremendous amount of people who not only inspire my high fashion but also my day-to-day choices. The digital space is also such an important tool for many of today's creatives, and it’s definitely a window into the next generation of talent," she explained.

kendall jenner fwrd creative director
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner is the creative director of the fashion site FWRD.

Revolve Group’s Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona praised Jenner’s appointment, saying, "Kendall is the epitome of luxury fashion, and there isn't a better fit for this position. As leaders in the industry and innovators in marketing, we are always looking for fresh ideas, staying ahead of the curve, and being at the forefront of style trends. The world looks at Kendall to lead the industry, and we are beyond excited to have her vision for FWRD come to life."

Revolve co-CEO Michael Mente echoed the sentiment, adding, "Kendall is the perfect choice [for the role] as we continue to invest in the next generation luxury consumer. We have always had an extreme admiration for Kendall's style, creativity and overall exquisite taste. Her multifaceted experience in the fashion industry and the vision she has outlined for FWRD is unmatched."

