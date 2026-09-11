Kendall Jenner Stuns in Cheeky Bikini Photo Amid Rumored Jacob Elordi Romance
Sept. 11 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Kendall Jenner is soaking up the last days of summer.
The 30-year-old model showed off her figure in a cheeky bikini while sharing a new collection of photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse at her recent downtime amid her increasingly public rumored romance with Jacob Elordi.
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Cheeky Bikini
Jenner put her model physique on display as she posed outdoors in a tiny bikini, turning away from the camera to show off the cheeky swimsuit.
The Kardashians star appeared relaxed while enjoying the sunny setting, adding the skin-baring snap to a carousel offering followers a peek into her life lately.
Kendall Jenner Gives Fans a Glimpse Into Her Life
The bikini shot was one of several moments Jenner included in her latest social media update.
Though the model has more than 275 million Instagram followers, she's remained notoriously private about her romantic life over the years, typically opting to share glimpses of her travels, friends and work rather than detailed updates about her relationship.
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Have Been Linked Since the Spring
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Jenner's latest post comes as her relationship with Elordi continues to generate buzz.
The pair first sparked romance rumors around Coachella in April and have since been spotted together in Hawaii, Japan, Australia, Idaho and London. Sources previously said the two had quietly been spending time together for months before speculation about their relationship became public.
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Packed on the PDA in London
The famously private pair appeared increasingly comfortable taking their relationship public during a series of outings in London in August.
Jenner and the Euphoria actor were photographed holding hands after dinner at China Tang and were later spotted together at The River Café. She also joined Elordi in London around the premiere of his movie The Dog Stars.
Kendall Jenner's Family Is Reportedly Happy for Her
Things also appear to be going well between Elordi and Jenner's famous family.
A source previously told People that their "energies match" and said Jenner enjoys the actor's laid-back personality. The insider added that her family had welcomed Elordi and was happy to see Jenner enjoying the relationship.
Jenner's half-brother Brody Jenner recently defended the pair after a social media post claimed her family was concerned about the romance and alleged she was footing the bill for their luxury travels. Brody dismissed the claims as "clickbait."