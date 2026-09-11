NEWS Kendall Jenner Stuns in Cheeky Bikini Photo Amid Rumored Jacob Elordi Romance Source: @KENDALLJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kendall Jenner showed off her model figure in a cheeky bikini amid her rumored her romance with Jacob Elordi. Taylor Camp Sept. 11 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kendall Jenner is soaking up the last days of summer. The 30-year-old model showed off her figure in a cheeky bikini while sharing a new collection of photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse at her recent downtime amid her increasingly public rumored romance with Jacob Elordi.

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Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Cheeky Bikini

Source: @KENDALLJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kendall Jenner turned away from the camera as she modeled a tiny bikini while soaking up sunshine.

Jenner put her model physique on display as she posed outdoors in a tiny bikini, turning away from the camera to show off the cheeky swimsuit. The Kardashians star appeared relaxed while enjoying the sunny setting, adding the skin-baring snap to a carousel offering followers a peek into her life lately.

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Kendall Jenner Gives Fans a Glimpse Into Her Life

Source: @KENDALLJENNER/INSTAGRAM 'The Kardashians' star gave fans a glimpse into her recent downtime with a new collection of photos shared on Instagram.

The bikini shot was one of several moments Jenner included in her latest social media update. Though the model has more than 275 million Instagram followers, she's remained notoriously private about her romantic life over the years, typically opting to share glimpses of her travels, friends and work rather than detailed updates about her relationship.

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Have Been Linked Since the Spring

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Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have fueled romance rumors after being spotted together on several outings in recent months.

Jenner's latest post comes as her relationship with Elordi continues to generate buzz. The pair first sparked romance rumors around Coachella in April and have since been spotted together in Hawaii, Japan, Australia, Idaho and London. Sources previously said the two had quietly been spending time together for months before speculation about their relationship became public.

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Packed on the PDA in London

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi appeared to take their rumored romance up a notch when they were photographed holding hands in London.

The famously private pair appeared increasingly comfortable taking their relationship public during a series of outings in London in August. Jenner and the Euphoria actor were photographed holding hands after dinner at China Tang and were later spotted together at The River Café. She also joined Elordi in London around the premiere of his movie The Dog Stars.

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Kendall Jenner's Family Is Reportedly Happy for Her

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner's famous family is reportedly supportive of her rumored relationship with the 'Euphoria' actor.