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Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner's Attempt to Go Incognito Sparks Brutal Reactions: 'No One Cares'

Split photo of Jacob Elordi & Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were brutally slammed online after images of them in full disguise at Brisbane Airport went viral.

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July 1 2026, Published 2:14 a.m. ET

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Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner have sparked backlash online following their reported Byron Bay getaway.

According to reports, Elordi and Jenner were recently spotted at Brisbane Airport, dressed in oversized clothing while holding hands.

The couple also appeared to have taken every measure possible to avoid being recognized, wearing sunglasses, scarves, hats, and even face masks.

However, their expensive luggage was a dead giveaway, and paparazzi seized the opportunity to capture and share photos of the duo online.

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Source: @deuxmoi/Instagram

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were trolled online due to their over the top attempts at disguising themselves.

The images quickly went viral and sparked outrage among netizens, who shared their scathing opinions online.

“You're in Australia. No one cares who the f— you are,” a user commented.

“Jacob and Kendall taking themselves wayyyyyy too seriously,” another user stated.

Another commenter advised, “You are actors, get over yourself.”

“Gee, they look so inconspicuous,” a fourth user mocked.

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Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner Took Their Airport Disguise up a Notch

Image of Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner covered themselves up head to toe to disguise themselves at the Brisbane Airport.
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner covered themselves up head to toe to disguise themselves at the Brisbane Airport.

The Saltburn star wore a navy hoodie with the hood pulled tightly around his face at the airport.

He paired it with matching loose track pants, white sneakers, dark shades, and a green face mask. He also wrapped a black and cream patterned scarf around his neck to complete his look.

However, his black oversized Bottega Veneta tote worth $15,500 and large taupe Gucci duffel bag worth $6000 made him stand out among the sea of regular passengers.

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Image of Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi carried luggage worth more than $30,000 at the airport.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi carried luggage worth more than $30,000 at the airport.

Jenner, too, tried to disguise herself in an oversized beige trench coat over black trousers and black shoes. She paired her outfit with a navy Adidas baseball cap, black face mask, and a black scarf wrapped high around her face.

Her oversized green leather handbag from The Row, worth $5000, however, also gave away her identity.

Per Daily Mail, the couple's combined luggage was reportedly worth more than $30,000. As a result, their attempts at disguising themselves fell short and sparked backlash.

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Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner Enjoyed a Dreamy Australian Vacation

Image of Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were pictured a couple of days ago on a morning walk with Elordi's beloved dog Layla.
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were pictured a couple of days ago on a morning walk with Elordi's beloved dog Layla.

Before their airport fiasco, the two were spotted vacationing in Byron Bay, per Daily Mail. The pair was also photographed having an early morning stroll with the Euphoria star’s golden retriever, Layla.

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Image of Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner spent time together in his secluded rainforest estate in Australia.
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner spent time together in his secluded rainforest estate in Australia.

The couple wore matching blue and yellow winter jackets during their morning walk, per the outlet. The report also suggested that they stopped at The Byron Bay General Store for breakfast.

The supermodel and the Frankenstein star were reportedly spending time together at Elordi's secluded rainforest estate near Byron Bay during their time in Australia.

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