Kendall Jenner Feels 'Threatened' With New Beau Jacob Elordi, Body Language Expert Claims: 'She's Like an Immature Child'

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Rumored couple Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted at a Chris Stapleton concert in Washington — and a body language expert suggested their relationship may already be on the rocks. Inbaal Honigman alleged on behalf of Casino.guru that Jenner feels "threatened" and "insecure" in her new partner's presence, after watching the pair enjoy the country music show on July 24. "Kendall is feeling threatened, insecure in Elordi's presence. She's like an immature child, and at the mercy of Jacob's care and attention," the expert explained. "She needs his presence to soothe her."

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'Jacob Is Holding the Cards'

Source: MEGA Jacob Elordi appeared 'casual and confident' while attending a concert with Kendall Jenner.

Hongiman suggested there has been a "shift" in the couple's dynamic since sparking dating rumors in April 2026. "Something in their dynamic has changed, and caused Kendall to feel vulnerable, while Jacob is super secure. In the game of love, now Jacob is holding all the cards," she explained. The expert referred to the Saltburn actor as "casual and confident," whereas Jenner's body language appeared to "attract attention, indicating insecurity." "Most notably, Jenner is grabbing her own ankle, leg folded and popped up in front of her body," Hongiman added. "This is not a grown-up move, more like how an uneasy toddler would sit."

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Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have stepped out with Timothée Chalamet and Kyle Jenner.

“When adults engage in childlike behavior, it is because they feel under threat," she elaborated. "The perceived threat caused them to regress into juvenile body language moves. They move the way they used to when they hadn't developed adult coping mechanisms." Jenner and Elordi have been photographed together multiple times since first sparking dating rumors, though the pair has remained close-mouthed about their relationship. Fans have noticed the pair luxuriating in Hawaii and even out and about in Los Angeles on a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

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Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi recently boarded a private jet with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Kendall and Jacob were most recently spotted boarding a private jet to San Diego with Timothée and Kylie three days after their cozy concert outing, DeuxMoi reported. Kendall carried a woven brown bag toward the jet while wearing casual blue shorts, a black tank top and simple flip-flops. Jacob was not far behind as he stepped out of a car in a white T-shirt tucked into brown pants. Both had serious facial expressions and wore simple black sunglasses as they swiftly loaded onto the airplane.

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner is 'supportive' of Kendall Jenenr's new relationship.