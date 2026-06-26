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Kendall Jenner Is Trying to Keep Jacob Elordi Away From the 'Kardashian Machine', Source Claims

Split photo of Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner is reportedly trying to protect Jacob Elordi from getting sucked into the 'Kardashian machine.'

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June 26 2026, Published 2:35 a.m. ET

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Kendall Jenner is reportedly keeping things very low-key about Jacob Elordi as she tries to shield him from being sucked into her reality TV family’s dramas.

The couple sparked romance rumors in February this year. However, the pair has kept their romance out of the limelight since then.

Their decision is not only due to Jenner's preference for keeping her love life private but also because Elordi has had difficult experiences with highly publicized relationships in the past.

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Image of Kendall Jenner is reportedly 'crazy' about her new boyfriend Jacob Elordi.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner is reportedly 'crazy' about her new boyfriend Jacob Elordi.

The constant scandals that surround the Kardashians and Jenners, too, seemingly play a part in that.

In a recent interview with Page Six, a source claimed, "She’s not rushing to throw him into the Kardashian machine."

They also added that Jenner is genuinely concerned about getting Elordi mixed up with her extended family's drama, as “very few men survive that.”

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Kylie Jenner is 'Crazy' About Jacob Elordi

Image of A source claimed that Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have become serious about their relationship.
Source: MEGA

A source claimed that Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have become serious about their relationship.

The insider noted to the outlet that a major reason behind the supermodel feeling so protective towards her new partner is that he is “the first guy she has been crazy about in years.”

A different source previously told Page Six in May that things had started turning serious between the couple.

The pair reportedly went on a Hawaiian getaway earlier that month, which changed the trajectory of their relationship for the better.

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Image of Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi reportedly grew closer during their Hawaii trip.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi reportedly grew closer during their Hawaii trip.

“Kendall really didn’t expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything,” the source said at the time.

“They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger,” the insider added. The source also claimed that things started “becoming a lot more serious than she expected” after their trip.

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi went on a Double Date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Image of Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted out on a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in May.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted out on a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in May.

Shortly after vacationing in Hawaii, the makeup mogul and the Saltburn star were spotted leaving a party in LA with Jenner's sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

Although both couples attempted to hide their faces from the swarming cameras at the time, the paparazzi still caught a few glimpses of them. It seems like none of them were too happy about that fact.

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Source: @deuxmoi/Instagram

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi 'really get along' with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

The source alluded to this during the recent interview with Page Six. “That's why you haven’t seen the four of them anywhere else,” the insider said.

A different source noted to People after the photos went viral that both couples apparently enjoy spending time together mainly because of their “similar personalities and lifestyles,” and they “really get along.”

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