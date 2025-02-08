7 Things to Know About Kendrick Lamar's Family Life: His Private Relationship With Whitney Alford, His 2 Kids and More

In an interview, Lamar opened up about his parents and how they shaped his life and music career.

"I grew up in Compton, the west side of Compton…[and] my moms and my pops were influential," he said. "They played everything for me – gangsta rap to oldies. You'd hear Snoop [Dogg], [Dr.] Dre, and then you'd hear Marvin Gaye on the next track. I'd stay in my corner, and eventually, they'd say, ‘What you've got to do in life is find something positive. You know what reality really is.'"

Lamar continued, "Nothing is never sugar coated around here; [you] wake up every morning and pray to God that you see another. They really support me the most because they know at the end of the day, it's a turn-around I'm trying to put on with the music and this mad city. That's why I'll be able to walk through Compton…and people will give me that respect and th[ey] salute."