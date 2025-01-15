Drake Sues Universal for Defamation Over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

In the legal documents, Drake accused UMG of knowing that several of Lamar's lyrics and images in the song's music video were "false and dangerous" and that the song's release and promotion were an example of valuing "corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists."

The "Search and Rescue" rapper's lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, claimed that Universal "approved, published, and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track intended to convey the specific, unmistakable, and false factual allegation that Drake is a criminal pedophile, and to suggest that the public should resort to vigilante justice in response."