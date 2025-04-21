Keni Silva Shares Shifting Her 'Mindset' Helped Her Through the Divorce Process: 'I Was Ready to Step Forward'

Silva speaks exclusively with OK! about why she wanted to pen the helpful read, the most valuable piece of advice that helped her through her split and how she fully embraced the massive change.

"When I was getting divorced, I realized that mostly every book about divorce was written by attorneys who had never been divorced," she dishes. "They explain a lot of amazing things, but it's so boring to read. I'm like, 'Listen, I know how it works, but give me the tools to actually get through it.'"