Keni Silva Shares Shifting Her 'Mindset' Helped Her Through the Divorce Process: 'I Was Ready to Step Forward'
Keni Silva is giving every woman the cliff notes on navigating divorce.
After enduring the end of her 13-year marriage, the philanthropist's book, Divorce As an Opportunity, breaks down every step of the process for females everywhere to know the heart-wrenching situation can turn into a beautiful new chapter of life.
Silva speaks exclusively with OK! about why she wanted to pen the helpful read, the most valuable piece of advice that helped her through her split and how she fully embraced the massive change.
"When I was getting divorced, I realized that mostly every book about divorce was written by attorneys who had never been divorced," she dishes. "They explain a lot of amazing things, but it's so boring to read. I'm like, 'Listen, I know how it works, but give me the tools to actually get through it.'"
"They have never experienced that feeling of fear or all of these questions that come from your children," the model adds. "They've never experienced going from home to home or the emotional turbulence you go through. It is great to write about things you practice with your clients, but it's a different thing when you go through it yourself."
For Silva, her approach to her split completely changed when she rewired her mindset. "I didn't get to the point where I wanted a divorce overnight," the expert points out. "It took me some time to realize I wanted to get divorced, so I was ready to step forward."
"Once I decide something, there's no going back. From that point, I always started thinking about the future," Silva notes. "The faster I can get from point A to point B, the better. You're going have these fights, but the most important thing is shifting your mindset on the future. When you start preparing for what's ahead, you realize maybe it's not that scary."
Despite the thought of divorce being daunting, Silva wants women to know they are not alone. "It's the cycle of life," she says of starting over. "You get through those dark moments and sometimes it's just a difficult day in a week or a month. You're not even going to remember those days. You just have to get through because the next day can always be a new beginning."
With star's book being a resource for other women going through something similar, Silva admits she's given herself a pat on the back for completing the tome.
"I've never actually appreciated or gave myself a minute to be proud of what I've achieved," she explains. "But writing everything down and being like, 'Oh my God, I'm so proud of myself. I did this.' It gives you extra boost to go even further."