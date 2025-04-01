Lisa Barlow Reveals Her Biggest 'Pinch Me' Moment Since 'RHOLSC' Stardom: 'Kind of Surreal'
Lisa Barlow has certainly made her mark on pop culture.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member shot to stardom when the Bravo series premiered in 2020. Still, the love from A-list fans of the show never ceases to amaze her.
Barlow chats exclusively with OK! about her biggest "pinch me" moment since putting her life on reality television, why her strong sense of self helps her to remain positive through the drama and why she decided to partner with Clorox.
"When one of the stars of Bridgerton [Nicola Coughlan] was imitating my voice, I almost died," the Vida Tequila founder says of her most surreal moment. "I thought it was the coolest thing ever. It's one of my favorite series. That was kind of surreal. Being part of the Bravo family is like being an NBA player — so many people wish they were on the team and aren't, so I'm always grateful for the opportunity."
Despite the drama that comes with being on the show, Barlow knows she has the right personality to weather the storm. "For me, it's understanding who you are and having a strong sense of self," the businesswoman explains.
"I think it's really important when doing something like reality TV because there are a lot of thoughts, feelings and opinions about everything you do. If you have a strong sense of self and feel resolute in who you are and how you think and why you think that way, it makes it a lot easier," she adds.
While Barlow has many irons in the fire, she's joined forces with the cleaning brand for their Clorox Clean Feels Good program. "I'm really selective with who I partner with and how I partner. Owning a business and being really passionate about the businesses that we own, I have to be equally as passionate about the partnerships I take," she points out.
"There's so many [opportunities] that are turned down, but for me, if it's organic and it's something that I believe in, like Clorox, where I'm using the products, I'm in. It's important to do things that are true to me. You can see me on the show — I can't do things that don't feel like me. I like to speak for myself," Barlow notes.
The television personality also strongly believes in the message of the campaign. "For me, clean feels good and it's something that I want to teach. I have two boys and I grew up with one brother and four sisters. I grew up in a household that was like super clean, a lot of girls, and we learn from our mom. So, I try and teach those same things to my kids too," she adds.