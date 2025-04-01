Lisa Barlow Reveals Her Biggest 'Pinch Me' Moment Since 'RHOLSC' Stardom: 'Kind of Surreal'

Barlow chats exclusively with OK! about her biggest "pinch me" moment since putting her life on reality television, why her strong sense of self helps her to remain positive through the drama and why she decided to partner with Clorox.

"When one of the stars of Bridgerton [Nicola Coughlan] was imitating my voice, I almost died," the Vida Tequila founder says of her most surreal moment. "I thought it was the coolest thing ever. It's one of my favorite series. That was kind of surreal. Being part of the Bravo family is like being an NBA player — so many people wish they were on the team and aren't, so I'm always grateful for the opportunity."