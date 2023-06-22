OK Magazine
Kenny G's Ex-Wife Furious Billionaire Jeff Bezos Is Renting Former Malibu Mansion, Wants Home to Be Sold Off

kennyg bezos pp
By:

Jun. 22 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Kenny G's ex-wife wants Jeff Bezos out of their former Malibu mansion.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Lyndie Benson alleged the musician failed to comply with the terms of their 2013 divorce settlement when he pushed off selling the property and rented to the billionaire and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, for $600,000 per month.

kennyg
According to their agreement, his ex-partner was to be paid 25% of all proceeds from the sale of the home exceeding $40 million — which she claims is the current value of the estate.

“Worse, until recently, Kenny concealed from Lyndie that he had vacated the home and leased it for $600,000 per month, all in effort to deprive Lyndie of her rightful share of the value of [the property],” her attorneys claimed in the documents.

kennyg
Per the legal papers, the former couple — who needed their 21-year marriage in 2013 — purchased two properties while together. Lyndie also noted that the “disposition of the” home was a “major sticking point in settling the divorce.”

The parties “disagreed as to whether there was a valid premarital agreement and they did not agree as the value of the residence at the time of dissolution.”

lauren sanchez hints jeff bezos engagement proposes vacation
The estranged pair could not agree on a price for Kenny to buy out Lyndie's share of the home, but both agreed they did not want to sell at the time as they thought the house was going to increase in value. However, according to Lyndie, it was settled that they would sell it off at a later date.

Now, the mother-of-his-children alleged Kenny has taken the stance that he does not have to put the estate on the market and “can continue to deny Lyndie her share of the most valuable community property asset.”

In turn, she's now requested all profits from the Amazon CEO's rental period.

Lydia and Kenny married in 1992 and share sons Max, 28, and Noah, 24.

