Kenny G's Ex-Wife Furious Billionaire Jeff Bezos Is Renting Former Malibu Mansion, Wants Home to Be Sold Off

According to their agreement, his ex-partner was to be paid 25% of all proceeds from the sale of the home exceeding $40 million — which she claims is the current value of the estate.

“Worse, until recently, Kenny concealed from Lyndie that he had vacated the home and leased it for $600,000 per month, all in effort to deprive Lyndie of her rightful share of the value of [the property],” her attorneys claimed in the documents.