Láuren Sanchez Hints at Jeff Bezos Engagement After He Proposes During Overseas Vacation: 'That Was Fun'

"It’s hard. I’m a very open person. I talk a lot. I like to tell all my secrets. I have had to learn that I can’t do that. It’s a good lesson. [I used to] say stuff to people and no one would care!" she quipped to WSJ.

However, the mom-of-three admitted she still catches herself spilling the tea "all the time."

"I want to tell everyone everything. I want everyone to be my friend!" she confessed. "I learned how to not give the location of where I’m at. I can’t Instagram things that I normally would before. I have to be more private, a little more controlled, and that’s fine."