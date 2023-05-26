Láuren Sanchez Hints at Jeff Bezos Engagement After He Proposes During Overseas Vacation: 'That Was Fun'
A few days after sources confirmed Jeff Bezos popped the question to Lauren Sánchez after five years of dating, the latter seemed to hint at their special moment via an Instagram Story post.
"Cannes 2023. That was fun," she captioned a scenic photo of herself clad in a white dress. As OK! reported, the Amazon CEO's proposal reportedly went down in Cannes, France.
The TV personality was seen sporting a massive diamond ring on that finger during the trip, with a source telling one publication that the lovebirds had been discussing marriage for a while.
"Everyone is thrilled and so excited for them," the insider declared. "They see how madly in love they are. They knew this day would come, but Jeff kept it a complete surprise. It was so romantic."
"They are really in love and happy which makes everyone who knows them happy," shared another insider. "She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with and they felt the time was right."
There's a chance Sánchez may never confirm the engagement, as she revealed earlier this year that she's tried to become more of private person since striking up a romance with Bezos.
"It’s hard. I’m a very open person. I talk a lot. I like to tell all my secrets. I have had to learn that I can’t do that. It’s a good lesson. [I used to] say stuff to people and no one would care!" she quipped to WSJ.
However, the mom-of-three admitted she still catches herself spilling the tea "all the time."
"I want to tell everyone everything. I want everyone to be my friend!" she confessed. "I learned how to not give the location of where I’m at. I can’t Instagram things that I normally would before. I have to be more private, a little more controlled, and that’s fine."
Nonetheless, the former Extra correspondent hasn't refrained from gushing over her man on social media, especially on his birthday.
"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," she gushed this past January. "Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner."
