Kesha Accused of Shading Katy Perry's Trip to Space as Pop Stars' Feud Heats Up
Shots fired?
Kesha was accused of throwing shade at Katy Perry after the latter went on an all-female Blue Origin space trip — a venture that divided the public.
The drama started on Monday, April 14, when an account on X posted a photo of the "E.T" singer in her space suit alongside the caption, "Katy Perry has returned from space."
The account for fast food chain Wendy's randomly replied to the post, "Can we send her back."
Hours later, Kesha shared a selfie on X that showed her smiling while sipping a drink from a Wendy's cup — which had many fans believe she was taking aim at Perry due to their ongoing tiff.
"Ooo I love me a shady Kesha!" one social media user wrote in reaction to the selfie, while another commented, "This is so iconic."
On the other hand, some people felt the "Die Young" crooner's photo was immature.
"@KeshaRose notice how Katy went to space and is doing things with her life while you’re sitting in a car, eating Wendy's, and trashing on another woman," one person penned, while another said, "Kesha you truly need to grow up. Focus on your music that’s flopping off the charts."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The pop stars have been at odds ever since the mom-of-one, 40, decided to collaborate with Dr. Luke on her latest album, 143, which was released in September 2024.
She faced immense backlash for working with the music producer since Kesha, 38, previously accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her — something he denied.
Last summer, after it was revealed the two would be working together, Kesha wore a shirt with the phrase "LOL" on it, leading people to believe she was sending a message about the situation at hand.
When Perry was asked about working with Dr. Luke, she brushed off the drama.
"I know a lot of people have expressed disappointment and were really upset that you decided to involve Dr. Luke on this album. Why did you choose to work with him?" asked "Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper.
"Look, I understand that it started a lot of conversations. He was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with," she said. "But the reality is, it comes from me."
"The truth is, I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis. And he was one of the people to help facilitate all that. One of the writers, one of the producers," the American Idol alum noted. "I created all of this with several different collaborators — people that I’ve collaborated with from the past, from the Teenage Dream era, from all of that."