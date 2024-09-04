Katy Perry Dodges Question About Collaborating With Dr. Luke on New Album Amid Intense Backlash

Katy Perry attempted to defend herself after working with the infamous Dr. Luke on her latest album, 143.

After releasing her single “Woman’s World” back in July, the former American Idol judge began to get tons of backlash for collaborating with the alleged rapist on the project. On the most recent episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the musician, 39, seemingly dodged responsibility for her “insensitive and problematic” actions while discussing the situation.