Kesha Fuels Rumored Katy Perry Feud With Shady Gas Station Photoshoot Amid Dr. Luke Drama: See the Telling Snaps
Kesha might not have needed gas when stopping at a station for a recent photoshoot, but she did fuel the rumored tension between herself and Katy Perry.
The two pop stars were pinned against one another after it was revealed that the "Dark Horse" singer was working with Dr. Luke — who Kesha previously accused of physical and sexual abuse — to produce her latest album upon announcing the record's lead single, "Woman's World."
Fans were convinced Kesha once again shaded Perry by taking part in a cowgirl-themed photoshoot at a Los Angeles gas station on Thursday, June 27, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
For the photo-op, Kesha sported a white cropped tank top with the phrase "LOL" written across it. The 37-year-old had also uploaded the subtle message to X (formerly named Twitter) on Monday, June 17, after seemingly learning Perry was working with Dr. Luke.
The "TiK ToK" singer paired the suspiciously shady tank with thigh-high boots, a fiery red mini skirt and a matching cowboy hat, as she posed outside of a vintage-looking red convertible while pretending to use a nozzle and fill it with gas.
Unfortunately, the photoshoot was short-lived, with the apparent manager of the gas station ordering Kesha to leave after she started causing a back-up of traffic.
Still, fans are convinced Kesha's back-to-back "lols" have something to do with snubbing Perry.
"She's laughing at katy and her new song," an admirer of the "Take It Off" singer declared in response to Kesha's recent tweet, as another questioned: "Is this Katy shade?"
Others honed in on the fact Perry was reuniting with Dr. Luke — who previously helped the award-winning artist produce hits such as "I Kissed a Girl" in 2008, "California Gurls" in 2010 and "Roar" in 2013 — amid his scandalous past.
"It’ll never be a 'Woman’s World' bc people like Katy Perry continue to support and uplift abusers in the industry like Dr. Luke," one individual claimed, while a second person admitted, "I’m actually in shock how so many Katy Perry fans are defending her with this Dr. Luke thing… it’s OK to hold your favorite artist accountable [by the way]."
Kesha sued Dr. Luke almost a decade ago after working with him for roughly 10 years.
The October 2014 lawsuit accused Dr. Luke of sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, emotional abuse and violation of California business practices.
While Kesha's disturbing claims about Dr. Luke didn't seem to have a lasting affect on Perry, she did influence artists like Doja Cat to stop working with the now-infamous producer.
In December 2021, the "Paint the Town Red" hitmaker told Rolling Stone, "I don’t think I need to work with him again. I don’t think I need to work with him in the future. I know that."
