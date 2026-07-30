Kesha Flaunts Her Curves in Lace Underwear and Fishnet Tights for Seductive Snap

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Kesha is leaving little to the imagination! The "Tik Tok" singer took to her Instagram on Wednesday, July 29, to share a seductive snapshot with her followers.

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Source: @kesha/instagram Kesha wowed in the matching baby pink tank top and lace underwear.

In the photo, she flaunted her phenomenal figure in lace underwear, fishnet tights and a baby pink tank that she tugged on just slightly. She wore her signature blonde hair down with two clips to keep it out of her face, and full glam, complete with a brown smoky eye, false lashes, a pink lip and lots of blush. The singer also showed off her arm tattoos while posing for the camera.

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Her Fans Could Not Get Enough

Source: MEGA Kesha's fans showed their love for her in the comments section, saying she was 'serving face.'

Choosing to use no caption, Kesha set the photo to Charli XCX's "Wink Wink," as her fans rushed to the comments section to gush over the pop star. "You’re so stunning," wrote one follower, while another commented, "She is beauty, she is grace, she is miss serving face!!" "Oh, the baby pink is EVERYTHING," a third said. A fourth claimed, "Yeah, she’s literally the hottest person ever to exist. You can’t convince me otherwise." "The most gorgeous woman in the world," a fifth chimed in.

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Kesha Is Back on Tour

Source: MEGA The Freedom Tour will run from May 23 to August 30.

The post comes amid Kesha's The Freedom Tour, which kicked off on May 23 in Chula Vista, Calif., and will run through August 30, concluding at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind. The singer is joined on tour by Chromeo, Meek, Erika Jayne and Sizzy Rocket. After gaining complete legal and creative control over her name, music and career, The Freedom Tour is "more than a concert"; it's "a declaration," according to Live Nation, Kesha said, "I’ve lived through the fire. This tour is about what comes after. Freedom isn’t just leaving something behind — it’s discovering that what you have lived through has made you magnificently who you are."

'We Have Gone Through It, and We Have Made It to Freedom'

Source: MEGA Kesha shared that she has fallen 'back in love' with her old music after reproducing her songs.