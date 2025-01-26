Kesha Goes Topless as She Cuddles With Her Late Cat Following His Death: See the Sultry Snap
Kesha mourned her cat Carl but also went topless at the same time.
"Carl my little chicken. You really broke my heart this time. I’ll see you in the next life my baby boy God really outdid himself with this creature.💔," the singer, 37, captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on January 24.
In the first photo, the blonde babe can be seen holding onto the animal as it looked like she didn't have a shirt on.
"Thank you for these comments. I’m laying in my hotel room crying from all the kindness," she added.
Of course, many people took to the comments section to send their well-wishes to the star.
One person wrote, "😢😢😢 I’m so sorry. Sending love, that’s one of the most difficult kinds of heartbreak 💔," while another said, "I’m so so sorry queen❤️❤️❤️ sending u so much love and I know my kitty Gizmo is up there loving him."
A third person added, "Carl went to play in other galaxies, but he left this world knowing that he was very loved.Sending you love @kesha 🤍," while another said, "I’m so so sorry! ❤️🩹 Sending you so much love!! 😘."
This is hardly the first time Kesha has stripped down on social media.
On Monday, January 6, the pop star ditched her clothes while going for a swim in the ocean, and she encouraged fans to do the same in a series of Instagram Stories.
"Life is short. Get naked," she wrote alongside a photo of a sunset. She was also seen getting naked into the big body of water.
The "Blow" songstress' steamy snap was uploaded one day after she celebrated the 15th anniversary of her debut studio album, Animal, which was released on January, 5, 2010.
"I spent my whole life learning the art of songwriting from my mom, an iconic songwriter herself, so when Animal came out, it was a culmination of the sounds of growing up, the sounds of falling in love, heartbreak, the sounds of coming of age, and I had no idea what these songs would open up for me and what kind of life I would be creating for myself just by putting these songs out in the world," she shared.
"I’m so happy I did, and so happy you’ve connected to it the way that you have, and continue to do so," she continued of the milestone. "15 years later, 'TiK ToK' had its biggest streaming day just a few days ago. Just goes to show that we all go through these same pivotal feelings and emotions growing up. I’m so happy to have grown up with all of you."