Kesha Goes Topless and Shows Her Thong in Cheeky 2024 Roundup: See the Snap!
Just a few weeks after Kesha went topless and shared it on her Instagram Story, the star decided to add the sizzling snap to her 2024 photo dump on Tuesday, December 31.
"2024 gonna be hard to beat," she captioned several of the snapshots, which included one of her sans shirt, which she paired with a thong and jeans. Elsewhere in the upload, she shared cuddling with her fans, at a concert, taking pictures with fans and more.
Of course, people enjoyed seeing the singer, 37, having a good time, especially after her long legal battle with Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald.
One person wrote, "2024 was a joyride! @kesha ❤️," while another said, "Queen can’t wait for 25!🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻."
A third person added, "So ready for 2025 😍😍," while another said, "The most perfect woman ever 😍😍😍."
This is hardly the first time the "Die Young" songstress has decided to ditch her top.
As OK! previously reported, while celebrating her 37th birthday earlier this year, the performer showed off her assets on social media while poking fun at the social media trend in which girls who are a little more wild than they are refined caption their photos, "It's hard to be a Kesha in a world of Hailey Biebers."
"Hard to be Kesha in a Hailey Bieber world but somebody’s gotta do it," she joked while covering up her chest with a can and a bottle.
At that time, she also posted one photo of herself laying naked near the ocean with only her arm covering her chest.
Kesha seems back and better than ever after her long battle with her old record label and Gottwald. Kesha sued him in 2014 for allegedly sexually assaulting her, which prompted him to sue for defamation. He claimed she was lying just so she could get out of her contract.
"Only God knows what happened that night, as I have always said," the pop star said as to why they settled outside of court. "I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one."
For his part, Gottwald said: "While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone."