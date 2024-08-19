Kesha Gets Naked in Latest Instagram Post After Slamming Haters for 'Shaming' Her Body: See the Stripped-Down Photos

Kesha wants everybody to 'Take It Off.'

On Saturday, August 17, the pop star shared two stunning photos of herself completely naked via Instagram, captioning the hot shots, "But…. I’m bored of wearing clothes."

The pop star ditched her clothes for her latest Instagram post.

In the first photo, Kesha appeared effortlessly beautiful, as she used a white comforter to cover up the private parts of her body.

The "Die Young" singer sported a soft smile while showing off her fresh pink manicure and shiny blonde hair.