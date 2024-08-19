Kesha Gets Naked in Latest Instagram Post After Slamming Haters for 'Shaming' Her Body: See the Stripped-Down Photos
Kesha didn't release a song titled "Take It Off" for nothing!
On Saturday, August 17, the pop star shared two stunning photos of herself completely naked via Instagram, captioning the hot shots, "But…. I’m bored of wearing clothes."
In the first photo, Kesha appeared effortlessly beautiful, as she used a white comforter to cover up the private parts of her body.
The "Die Young" singer sported a soft smile while showing off her fresh pink manicure and shiny blonde hair.
The second snap showcased a full front shot of Kesha —featuring a salad she was eating and her bare body sitting on a chair mid-meal.
Kesha's tattoos were put on full display, as she held a fork in her hand and used her legs to once again keep her private parts concealed.
In the comments section of her post, Kesha's 3.4 million Instagram followers shared their jaw-dropped reactions to the "Blah Blah Blah" hitmaker's sultry snaps.
"Kesha!!! You must’ve listened to 'Take It Off' and listened a bit too much," one user joked, as another added: "Feel free not to wear clothes ❤️."
"She just doesn’t age," a third fan gushed, while a fourth supporter expressed, "mother you look amazing!! ✨."
Kesha's post comes more than one month after the pop icon clapped back at haters who made negative comments about her physical appearance.
"I didn’t think in 2024 people still body shamed," Kesha admitted alongside two photos of herself in a black string bikini. "I am so proud of my body. She’s been through a lot."
"She’s torn her ALC on stage and finished the show. She’s held my f------ broken heart together," the 37-year-old continued. "To those who think you’re shaming me, you’re actually making me feel very powerful. So, to you, I hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down."
"In the mean time, hate me harder b----:) 💪🏻," Kesha's message concluded.
Aside from standing up against criticism she faces online, Kesha has also recently taken back her career after leaving the previous record label she was under and debuting as an independent artist.
The song "Joyride" marked Kesha's first track released as a self-declared "free motherf------ woman."
Emerging as an independent artist was one of the first major moments Kesha experienced after her intense court battle against producer Dr. Luke came to an end following a lawsuit over sexual abuse accusations.
"Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened," Kesha said in a statement after the case was settled in summer 2023.
She concluded: "I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."