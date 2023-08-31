Kevin Costner Divorce: Christine Baumgartner Denies Dating Actor Josh Connor In New Testimony

One of the key points of contention in the divorce case was Christine's acceptance of $20,000 from Josh. Costner referenced this financial transaction during a previous court appearance and referred to Josh as "her boyfriend." However, Christine clarified the nature of the payment, tearfully explaining that she had been worried about money at the time. She stated that she gave $10,000 to her mother and eventually returned the remaining $10,000 to Josh.

The divorce proceedings between Christine and Kevin have attracted significant media attention.

The 68-year-old two-time Academy Award winner, known for his work in films such as Dances with Wolves, Man of Steel and Field of Dreams, recently claimed that his wife has become so unreasonable she has engaged in a "relentless jihad" against him.

Christine, a businesswoman and former model, has been married to Kevin since 2004. The couple share three children together.