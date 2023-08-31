Kevin Costner Divorce: Christine Baumgartner Denies Dating Actor Josh Connor In New Testimony
In the ongoing divorce proceedings between Christine Baumgartner and estranged husband Kevin Costner, the handbag designer adamantly denied that actor Josh Connor was her boyfriend.
Christine took the stand on Thursday, August 31, at a court hearing in Santa Barbara, and addressed the issue of her July trip to Hawaii. While on the tropical getaway, she had been photographed with the 33-year-old actor. Sources close to both Josh and Christine had previously stated that the two were not dating.
Christine emphasized the rumors were unfounded during her testimony. To further debunk the speculation, Christine revealed she had shared a room with one of her female best friends.
One of the key points of contention in the divorce case was Christine's acceptance of $20,000 from Josh. Costner referenced this financial transaction during a previous court appearance and referred to Josh as "her boyfriend." However, Christine clarified the nature of the payment, tearfully explaining that she had been worried about money at the time. She stated that she gave $10,000 to her mother and eventually returned the remaining $10,000 to Josh.
The divorce proceedings between Christine and Kevin have attracted significant media attention.
The 68-year-old two-time Academy Award winner, known for his work in films such as Dances with Wolves, Man of Steel and Field of Dreams, recently claimed that his wife has become so unreasonable she has engaged in a "relentless jihad" against him.
Christine, a businesswoman and former model, has been married to Kevin since 2004. The couple share three children together.
- Kevin Costner Drops 15 Pounds as He Gears Up to Start Dating Again Amid Messy Divorce: Source
- Kevin Costner Divorce Turns Nasty: Estranged Wife Is 'Livid' at Prenuptial Agreement as She Vows to Fight
- Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Demands $46K Per Month Child Support Increase to Cover Lavish Vacation Costs
As the courtroom drama continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how these latest revelations will impact the ongoing divorce proceedings between the Hollywood couple.
The judge and legal teams will reportedly take this new information into account as they determine the division of assets and other aspects of their marital dissolution.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite all the legal drama playing out in public between the actor and his soon-to-be ex-wife, a source claimed that plenty of women are vying to "land a date with the most eligible bachelor in Tinseltown."
"Kevin's ready to put himself out there once he finds the next suitable lady," a source spilled to RadarOnline.com. "He figures the best way to move past this mess is to return to the dating scene."