Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Demands $46K Per Month Child Support Increase to Cover Lavish Vacation Costs
Christine Baumgartner is requesting that estranged ex Kevin Costner's child support payments be increased from $129,000 per month to $175,000.
The handbag designer — who shares kids Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with Costner — claimed in a recent legal filing that the increase was necessary so that her children could enjoy a "comparable" lifestyle to the one they lead while they are with their father.
Baumgartner noted that their children had been living on a beach-front estate worth between $65 and $95 million and currently enjoy a lavish life filled with pricey vacations.
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-four jetted off to Hawaii with the kids in July, and shortly after, the Tin Cup actor whisked his brood away to Aspen.
Baumgartner stated she needed the roughly $46,000 bump in support "so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her," which she alleged was standard per California family code.
"This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine's lifestyle," the court filing stated.
Baumgartner further insisted that $129,000 per month for four children was simply not enough to allow them a comparable way of living, clarifying that even $175,000 per month would not be "sufficient to replicate Kevin's lifestyle."
However, it would simply "be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable."
The court request also broke down the Hatfields & McCoys actor's income. Baumgartner alleged that for the past two years, Costner made around $1.6 million per month, making his yearly average just under $20 million.
She also stated that he made $11 million for Yellowstone Season 4 and $10 million for Season 5. His upcoming Civil War saga Horizon, will make him another $12 million. A sequel for the flick has also already been greenlit.
Baumgartner pointed out that while she is in the process of searching for a property of her own to purchase, she will be moving into a Montecito home that costs a whopping $40,0000 per month — and it isn't exactly up to the same standards as Costner's sprawling estate.
"Unlike Kevin's Beach Club Compound, the September rental is on the mountain side of the freeway," the court document said. "It does not have beach front access, nor is it walking distance to the beach, and has no scenic view."
