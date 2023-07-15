Kevin Costner 'Feels Abandoned' by Estranged Ex-Wife as Divorce Battle Heats Up: 'There Is a Lot of Anger'
Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, are currently going through a nasty divorce battle, and it's taking a toll on the actor.
“He feels abandoned," a source said of the tense scenario. “They’re lashing out at each other. There is a lot of anger, and pain that is unfortunately that is motivating their decisions.”
To make matters worse, "it has been hard for the children, understandably,” the insider revealed of the three tots, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. “There are a lot of emotions at play.”
As OK! previously reported, Baumgartner filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star in May.
"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," the actor's rep said in a statement at the time. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."
Since then, the two have been back and forth, fighting over the prenup and child support.
In divorce papers, Costner claimed he never said he would pay for his ex's lavish lifestyle. “I have continued to pay for all of the children’s expenses since Christine filed for divorce,” he said. “Christine does not claim that the children’s expenses have not been paid.”
Moving forward, the Hollywood star will pay the former handbag designer $129,755 per month to support their three children together, court documents revealed.
The judge also ordered the 68-year-old to pay $200,000 in attorney’s fees and $100,000 in forensic costs. Additionally, both Costner and Baumgartner, 49, are reportedly required to pay 50 percent of their kids’ health care expenses, sports and extracurricular activities.
Additionally, Kevin demanded his ex leave his Santa Barbara mansion, claiming the prenup said she would have to move out within 30 days of a divorce being filed.
One of the reasons Baumgartner filed is due to Costner's busy work schedule.
"She’s so angry with Kevin for what she feels led to the end of their marriage — him putting work ahead of the family," a source spilled.
