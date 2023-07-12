Kevin Costner Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife $129K a Month in Child Support as Nasty Divorce Rages On
Kevin Costner just took a pretty big blow in court after he was ordered to pay more than double his proposed amount of child support to Christine Baumgartner.
As the former flames continue to butt heads over finances after Baumgartner filed for divorce from the Yellowstone actor in May, the judge settled one of the exes' biggest battles: Child support.
According to court documents obtained by a news outlet, Judge Thomas Anderle ruled on Tuesday, July 11, that the A-lister has to pay the former handbag designer $129,755 per month to support their three children together.
The soon-to-be divorced duo shares kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.
The judge also ordered the 68-year-old to pay $200,000 in attorney’s fees and $100,000 in forensic costs. In addition, both Costner and Baumgartner, 49, are reportedly required to pay 50 percent of their kids’ health care expenses, sports and extracurricular activities.
Though Costner likely wasn't a fan of the ruling, his estranged wife probably walked away from the decision with a smile on her face, as she initially requested $248,000 a month in child support. According to Baumgartner, her hefty request was “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle.”
However, Costner fired back that he couldn't afford to pay $248,000 amid his changing job situation after deciding to leave Yellowstone following Season 5. The Bodyguard actor also argued that the mother-of-three wanted the money to fund her personal expenses, including cosmetic procedures, and that it actually had "nothing" to do with their kids.
Costner maintained that the amount he was currently paying, $51,940 a month, was a reasonable sum — though the judge on their case clearly didn't agree.
Baumgartner cited “irreconcilable differences" as what ended their marriage after 18 years, with the soon-to-be single reportedly blaming their demise on Costner prioritizing his work.
"She’s so angry with Kevin for what she feels led to the end of their marriage — him putting work ahead of the family," a confidante previously spilled.
Fox News obtained the court documents.