Kevin Costner Going Through 'Tough Time' Amid Messy Divorce, Source Says: 'He’s Talking to Lawyers Nonstop'
Kevin Costner has found some difficulty processing his emotions in the midst of the Yellowstone star's heated split from his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner.
"It’s a very tough time for Kevin and he’s only human," a source recently spilled more than one month after Baumgartner filed for divorce on Monday, May 1, and ended their nearly 19-year marriage.
The separated spouses are both requesting joint custody of the couple's three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, the insider told a news publication.
"He’s going through h*** and talking to lawyers nonstop," the source noted. "He also has a high-stress project he’s been working on for months, Horizon."
"It’s going to be a long and lonely summer as he throws himself into work instead of the domestic family bonding time he was craving," the confidante concluded.
Costner has attempted to process the split as best he can, it seems, although Baumgartner has made things far from easy.
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-three has "refused to vacate" Costner's mansion — which goes against an agreement cited in a prenup signed prior to their marriage in 2004 instructing her to leave the house within 30 days of filing for divorce, according to The Bodyguard actor's lawyer Laura Wasser.
The Dancing with Wolves star also accused his former lover of withdrawing $95,000 from his bank account without his authorization shortly after officially ending their marriage.
“Since April 2023, Christine has withdrawn from my bank account and charged on my credit card a total of $95,000, payable to her divorce attorney and forensic accountant. This was done without any prior notice to me," Costner wrote in an additional legal declaration.
Shortly after Costner's filing, Baumgartner requested an emergency meeting with a judge in order to clap back at her estranged husband's claims.
In court documents, Baumgartner's attorney insisted Costner "seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives."
"Although the legal basis for Kevin’s request to kick his wife and children out of their home is non-existent, that is still a matter of critical importance to Christine," the legal papers continued.
Star spoke to a source about Costner going through a "tough time."