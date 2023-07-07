Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Reacts to 'Completely Inappropriate' Offer of $52K Child Support Payment, Insists Kids Need $248K
Christine Baumgartner is refusing to bow out of the fight for more money from soon-to-be ex-husband Kevin Costner.
According to court documents obtained by a news publication, the former handbag designer thinks the Yellowstone actor's near $52,000 a month in child support for three kids is “completely inappropriate" — even though that is what he is currently paying.
Baumgartner, 49, doubled down on her stance that the former couple's children: son Cayden, 16, and daughters Hayden, 14, and Grace, 13, "need" $248,000 a month in child support.
Backing her declaration, Baumgartner pointed out that the 68-year-old makes $65,000 per month just for renting out a beachfront property, which alone is more than what he's willing to give his own young children.
She also argued that the exes' brood is accustomed to a certain lifestyle — as they currently live in a $145 million home that their mom fought to stay in despite her prenup, to no avail — which consists of assistants, helpers who handle schedules, grocery shopping, food prep, cleaning and cooking, per the outlet.
Nevertheless, the A-list actor maintained that the amount he's currently paying, $51,940 a month, is the only "reasonable" amount he should be paying in child support. In addition to accusing Baumgartner of wanting the money to fund her own lavish lifestyle and cosmetic procedures, Costner noted in court documents filed last month that he cannot afford to pay her costly request since he walked away from Yellowstone.
“I will earn substantially less in 2023 than I did in 2022. This is because I am no longer under contract for Yellowstone, the principal source of my income last year,” the docs read, as OK! reported. “The fixed amount ‘pay or play’ and episodic compensation I received has ceased."
"Now, any compensation I earn from Yellowstone will derive only from my back-end contractual participation rights, which amounts are not fixed," continued Costner, who has starred as patriarch John Dutton on the family drama since its 2018 premiere.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Costner's demanding work schedule is believed to be one of the factors that led to his and Baumgartner's demise, as she reportedly believed she was entitled to stay in their mansion because he was to blame for their split.
"She’s so angry with Kevin for what she feels led to the end of their marriage — him putting work ahead of the family," a confidante spilled after Baumgartner filed for divorce in May.
Page Six reported TMZ obtained Baumgartner's response to Costner's child support offer.