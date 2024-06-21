Kevin Costner Leaves 'Yellowstone' Series Mid-Way Through Season 5 After Actor Was 'Disappointed' in Production
Kevin Costner is saying goodbye to Yellowstone after 4.5 seasons.
On Thursday, June 20, the award-winning actor took to Instagram to confirm rumors he was parting ways with the series.
In the post, Costner spoke directly to the camera as he explained his ultimate decision to move on with the rest of his career after starring on the show since it first aired in June 2018.
"Hi, everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon, and doing all the things that that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love and I know you love. I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5, or into the future," the 69-year-old confessed.
He continued: "It was something that really changed me. I loved it and I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning. I love the relationship that we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."
Of course, fans were sad to hear the news, however, many expressed gratitude toward Costner for being open and honest with his admirers.
"Huge loss for Yellowstone and [the show's creator] Taylor Sheridan. YOU made the show! You brought the audience. It won’t be the same without you in it," one supporter stated, as another added: "That was kind of you to let the fans know about the status of Yellowstone true gentleman through and through and thoughtful to his fans."
One day before announcing his decision to leave the series, Costner admitted in a new interview that he had become "disappointed" in production for not defending him amid rampant rumors claiming his departure was related to behind-the-scenes tension.
Other speculation was that he ditched the series for Horizon: An American Saga — a western film directed by Costner himself and based during the Civil War. The first chapter is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 28.
"I read all the stories," he told a news publication in reference to the rumors. "I was disappointed that nobody on their side... ever stepped up to defend what it was I actually did for them. There came a moment where I thought, 'Wow, when is somebody going to say something about what I have done versus what I haven't done?'"
Elsewhere in his interview, Costner explained how he was initially pitched Yellowstone as a one-season wonder, but he willingly continued to devote his time to the show until production became stagnant.
"There was a moment where that show for me stopped for 14 months... That's the fact. I could have done a lot of things in that time, but I wasn't aware that that [hold-up] was going to happen."
People spoke to Costner prior to his video-announcement about his Yellowstone departure.