Kevin Costner Leaves 'Yellowstone' Series Mid-Way Through Season 5 After Actor Was 'Disappointed' in Production

In the post, Costner spoke directly to the camera as he explained his ultimate decision to move on with the rest of his career after starring on the show since it first aired in June 2018.

"Hi, everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon, and doing all the things that that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love and I know you love. I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5, or into the future," the 69-year-old confessed.