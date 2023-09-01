Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Bursts Into Tears in Court While Detailing Her Former Lavish Lifestyle
Christine Baumgartner burst into tears and needed to take a brief break from a Thursday, August 31, court hearing, while detailing the lavish lifestyle she was losing through her divorce from ex Kevin Costner.
The handbag designer — who shares kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with Costner — described a rich life filled to the brim with over-the-top parties, surfing and scuba diving.
Baumgartner noted that Costner's sprawling $175 million Carpinteria property had five lots and a place for the children to sit by the fire and roast marshmallows. She also shared pictures to the court of an infinity pool with an ocean view, two guest homes and a chicken coop.
The mother-of-three's attorney, John Ridel, said that the Yellowstone actor makes more than $1.4 million per month — meanwhile, Costner claimed his living expenses were a mere $240,000 and that he wanted to pay his soon-to-be ex-wife no more than $60,000 per month.
Ridel also described the former couple's time in Aspen. The ranch there has lakes for fishing trips and canoeing, as well as sledding trails that are equipped with lighting and sound systems so music can be played through the trees. He further noted that property rents out for $50,000 per day.
Baumgartner also detailed their luxurious Christmas parties that involved bringing 40 tons of snow to a plot at their California home and hiring "all the animals from the stable in Bethlehem for the children to ride, as well as a forest of fir trees."
When it isn't Christmastime, she explained that area is also used for birthday gatherings for the kids. She shared a memory of having 40 tents put up and renting out taco trucks so that one of their sons, Cayden, could invite his friends for a backyard camping trip.
Baumgartner became emotional throughout her description of their lifestyle, but notably broke down into tears and needed a five minute break while talking about the Aspen ranch.
Baumgartner is currently asking for $161,592 per month in child support — as opposed to her previously requested figure of $175,000 —so that she can provide a "comparable lifestyle" for their children.
Daily Mail reported the details of the court hearing.