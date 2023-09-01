Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Bursts Into Tears in Court While Detailing Her Former Lavish Lifestyle

When it isn't Christmastime, she explained that area is also used for birthday gatherings for the kids. She shared a memory of having 40 tents put up and renting out taco trucks so that one of their sons, Cayden, could invite his friends for a backyard camping trip.

Baumgartner became emotional throughout her description of their lifestyle, but notably broke down into tears and needed a five minute break while talking about the Aspen ranch.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!