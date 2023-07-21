Kevin Costner's Estranged Ex Jets Off With Kids for Hawaiian Getaway After $129K Child Support Battle
Kevin Costner's soon-to-be ex-wife hit the beach in Hawaii with her kids roughly one week after a judge awarded her $129,000 per month in child support.
Christine Baumgartner and her three children — she shares Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with the Tin Cup actor — were photographed playing in the cool ocean water and taking selfies on Thursday, July 20.
In one of the snapshots reported by a news outlet, Baumgartner was all smiles as she looked at her phone with her daughter while rocking a floral-print bikini. A second photo showed her walking back up the beach with her phone in hand.
This comes as Costner and Baumgartner's heated divorce battle rages on. As OK! reported, the actor was previously paying his ex $51, 940 in child support, but the designer took him to court earlier this month to request the amount be bumped up to a whopping $248,000, arguing the sum was less than what was "needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle."
"I have continued to pay for all of the children’s expenses since Christine filed for divorce," Costner said in the legal papers. "Christine does not claim that the children’s expenses have not been paid."
He also stated he couldn't afford to pay nearly $250,000 per month in child support due to his changing work situations. The judge eventually met them somewhere in the middle and ordered The Bodyguard actor pay $129,755 per month.
- Kevin Costner 'Feels Abandoned' by Estranged Ex-Wife as Divorce Battle Heats Up: 'There Is a Lot of Anger'
- The Way They Were: Kevin Costner's Sweetest Moments With Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Prior to Nasty Divorce
- Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Has Been Stealing From Him Amid Nasty Split
According to a source, this legal back-and-forth with his former love is taking a serious toll on the 68-year-old.
"He feels abandoned," a source spilled. "They’re lashing out at each other. There is a lot of anger, and pain that is unfortunately ... motivating their decisions."
The split has also been "hard for the children, understandably," the source added. "There are a lot of emotions at play."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
TMZ reported the photos of Baumgartner and her kids at the beach.