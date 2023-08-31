Kevin Costner Drops 15 Pounds as He Gears Up to Start Dating Again Amid Messy Divorce: Source
Kevin Costner is looking forward to moving on from his and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner's messy divorce.
Over the past few months, the actor started focusing more on his well-being, having allegedly dropped 15 pounds — which according to a source, is a sign that he could be back on the prowl any day now.
"Kevin's ready to put himself out there once he finds the next suitable lady," a source spilled to RadarOnline.com. "He figures the best way to move past this mess is to get back on the dating scene."
In addition to shaping up, the insider claimed the Emmy winner, 68, is "desperate" to fix his thinning hair.
Despite all of the drama playing out in public, another source told a separate publication that there are plenty of women vying to "land a date with the most eligible bachelor in Tinseltown."
One of the sticking points between Costner and Baumgartner, 49, is over child support: originally, the TV star was going to pay a whopping $129K per month to his former spouse for their three kids, but earlier this month, she requested it be increased to $175K.
- Kevin Costner Divorce Turns Nasty: Estranged Wife Is 'Livid' at Prenuptial Agreement as She Vows to Fight
- Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Demands $46K Per Month Child Support Increase to Cover Lavish Vacation Costs
- Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Felt 'Pressured' to Sign Prenup
Baumgartner and her legal team reasoned she needs the extra funds so she can "provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable" to that of when they're in Costner's care.
"This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine's lifestyle," the court filing stated.
They also claimed $175K per month isn't even enough for Baumgartner "to replicate Kevin's lifestyle" for herself.
New court documents proved the actor's bank account won't be running dry anytime soon, as "forensics has determined that [Kevin's] average cash ﬂow available for support for the two-year period of 2021 and 2022 was $19,248,467 per year ($1,604,039 per month)."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though the estranged spouses signed a prenup when they got hitched in 2004, Baumgartner has been trying to prove it invalid, claiming the star kept some of his assets hidden. She also noted that his net worth has increased exponentially since they swapped vows.
"She’s going to fight Kevin, but she has to be careful," an insider spilled. "Under the prenup’s terms, she received a $1.5 million payout, and she risks forfeiting that by challenging the agreement and making more demands. She could shoot herself in the foot."