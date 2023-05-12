Kevin Costner’s Divorce Could Get 'Contentious' If Estranged Wife 'Doesn’t Get What She Wants'
Kevin Costner may be gearing up for a nasty divorce battle.
After news broke that the Yellowstone actor and his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, officially called it quits, insiders say that Costner continuing to throw himself into his work and leaving little time for his family could turn their split into an all out war.
“He had to juggle a ridiculously hectic schedule,” a source explained of his busy days for the hit western series, adding he also had "so many demands on his shoulders.”
“Kevin doesn’t deny that his work commitments were taking a toll on their relationship,” the insider added of the Hotels Above Par senior editor filing for divorce on May 1. “But he’s shocked and heartbroken.”
Despite the 68-year-old — who shares children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12, with Baumgartner — being upset over the breakdown of his relationship, his soon to be ex-wife does not plan to hold back when it comes to getting the settlement she deserves. “Kevin’s worth more than $250 million, and that’s not even counting his Yellowstone fortune,” an additional source spilled. “If Christine doesn’t get what she wants, it could get very contentious.”
The 48-year-old's animosity towards the Hollywood icon stemmed from the fact that Costner put Yellowstone ahead of what she needed. “It was difficult for her when he was gone for those long chunks of time,” the source noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“To Kevin’s credit, he was always checking in and breaking off to head home whenever he could, even for short stays, but Christine still felt his absence," the insider explained. “It’s a lot like the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen situation."
“Christine wanted Kevin home but he couldn’t resist the incredible high-profile job opportunity," the source continued. “The behind-the-scenes drama and in-fighting affected Kevin and Christine’s home life."
Star Magazine spoke with sources about Costner and Baumgartner's possibly contentious divorce.