Kevin Costner’s Divorce Could Get 'Contentious' If Estranged Wife 'Doesn’t Get What She Wants'

Despite the 68-year-old — who shares children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12, with Baumgartner — being upset over the breakdown of his relationship, his soon to be ex-wife does not plan to hold back when it comes to getting the settlement she deserves. “Kevin’s worth more than $250 million, and that’s not even counting his Yellowstone fortune,” an additional source spilled. “If Christine doesn’t get what she wants, it could get very contentious.”

The 48-year-old's animosity towards the Hollywood icon stemmed from the fact that Costner put Yellowstone ahead of what she needed. “It was difficult for her when he was gone for those long chunks of time,” the source noted.