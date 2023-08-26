Kevin Costner Divorce Turns Nasty: Estranged Wife Is 'Livid' at Prenuptial Agreement as She Vows to Fight
Christine Baumgartner is ready to go head-to-head with Kevin Costner.
After the Yellowstone actor's estranged wife alleged she was pressured into signing their $400 million prenuptial agreement, Costner's attorneys have stood their ground on clauses Baumgartner signed off on before tying the knot with the hunky star back in 2004.
According to court documents, Costner accused the former model of wanting to "have her cake and eat it too."
"She asserts she cannot admit or deny that she understood the Premarital Agreement because she (and apparently all of her attorneys) do not understand the word 'understood,'" the filing read. "This is gamesmanship of the worst sort."
Per insiders close to Baumgartner, she has been "livid" by Costner's claims. "She’s going to fight Kevin, but she has to be careful. Under the prenup’s terms, she received a $1.5 million payout, and she risks forfeiting that by challenging the agreement and making more demands. She could shoot herself in the foot," the source claimed.
In the meantime, The Guardian star will be forking over $129,755 per month in child support for their three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.
"Christine has finally moved out of their Santa Barbara home," the source spilled of the contention over the lavish $145 million Santa Barbara property the ex-pair shared. "But this isn't the end of it — not by a long shot."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Costner will not go down without a fight either. "They are only speaking through intermediaries," an insider explained. "Kevin would rather use the silent treatment than deal with Christine directly anymore."
"Kevin doesn't hate Christine, but he does want a clean break. Of course, there are resentments and animosity, but that comes with the territory, and he's trying not to make it personal," the source added. "Kevin is a chess player, and he will outplay Christine."
InTouch spoke to sources close to Baumgartner.