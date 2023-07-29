Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Is 'Vacating the Family House' and Moving Into 'Staff Quarter' After Messy Split
End of an era.
A source recently revealed that Kevin Costner's soon-to-be ex-wife Christine Baumgartner has officially moved out of their home after a judge ruled she must leave by July 31, according to the couple's divorce proceedings.
"Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house," the insider stated of the Friday, July 28, move, while adding that Baumgartner "will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter."
"This is a temporary solution," they explained of the relocation, that began when moving trucks arrived at the Santa Barbara compound. "She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids' lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends."
"Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids," the source concluded.
As OK! previously reported, the U-Hauls arrived at the property just weeks after the Yellowstone star filed legal paperwork claiming that Baumgartner had been stealing from him.
The documents read that the handbag designer "has shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin's] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed."
The paperwork also claimed that Baumgartner recently paid a Los Angeles criminal defense lawyer $25,000 from her husband's funds without his consent.
Additionally, the 49-year-ols allegedly paid her divorce lawyer, Susan Wiesner, "on the credit card of an employee which is traditionally used for Costner family house charges and paid by [Kevin]."
Baumgartner's new car purchase soon before their split raised eyebrows as the pair traditionally leased their vehicles. The duo's prenup also detailed that if they were to end things, Baumgartner would keep her personal car, leading Costner's camp to assume she "had been planning her exit long before she told [Kevin] in April 2023."
Costner's accusation came days after the judge ruled the Oscar winner to pay Baumgartner $129,755 per month in child support. The judge also ordered Costner to dish out $200,000 in legal fees and $100,000 in forensic costs.
