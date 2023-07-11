OK Magazine
Kevin Costner Demands Estranged Wife Pay Him $100K to Cover His Legal Fees After Fighting Prenup

Embedded Image
Source: mega
Jul. 11 2023, Published 3:21 p.m. ET

Kevin Costner is not playing around when it comes to his divorce from estranged wife Christine.

According to Radar Online, the actor, 68, is demanding Christine pay a six-figure sum to cover his legal fees after she fought against the prenuptial agreement.

Per court documents obtained by the outlet, the Yellowstone star is requesting $99,225 from Christine, 49.

Kevin referred to the prenup, containing a provision which states, “Should either party retain counsel to enforce or prevent a breach of any provision of this Agreement, then if such matter is resolved by judicial intervention, the prevailing party, whether at trial or on appeal, shall be entitled, in addition to such other relief as may be granted, to be reimbursed by the non- prevailing party for all costs and expenses incurred thereby, including but not limited to reasonable attorney's fees.”

Under the prenup, the Hollywood star is enforcing his right to “sole possession and control of his separate property residence," per the documents.

In the new motion, Kevin said he's entitled to legal fees, and he's already paid $30,000 to the Misho Law Group and another $60,000 to famous celebrity attorney Laura Wasser.

mega
Source: mega

Kevin said he paid his ex a $1 million lump sum after the divorce was filed when he could have used the money to pay the attorney fees.

As OK! previously reported, Christine filed for divorce from Kevin in May.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Kevin's rep said in a statement at the time. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Though she asked for joint custody of their brood — they share kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — Christine did not seek spousal support.

Since then, the two have been at odds with one another. Kevin demanded his ex leave his Santa Barbara mansion, claiming the prenup said she would have to move out within 30 days of a divorce being filed.

Though she tried to stay, the judge ordered her to leave the property by the end of the month.

mega
Source: mega

To make matters worse, the former flames are still fighting over child support. Christine wants $248,000 per month to pay for the children, while Kevin believes he should only pay around $38,000 per month.

"The divorce is hitting the younger kids hard because obviously they do spend more time with their mom," a source previously said of the grueling situation.

