Kevin Costner Demands Estranged Wife Pay Him $100K to Cover His Legal Fees After Fighting Prenup

Per court documents obtained by the outlet, the Yellowstone star is requesting $99,225 from Christine, 49.

Kevin referred to the prenup, containing a provision which states, “Should either party retain counsel to enforce or prevent a breach of any provision of this Agreement, then if such matter is resolved by judicial intervention, the prevailing party, whether at trial or on appeal, shall be entitled, in addition to such other relief as may be granted, to be reimbursed by the non- prevailing party for all costs and expenses incurred thereby, including but not limited to reasonable attorney's fees.”