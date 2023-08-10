Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Flaunts Prada Purse After Actor Ordered to Pay $130,000 per Month in Child Support
Christine Baumgartner hasn't skipped a beat since filing for divorce from Kevin Costner on Monday, May 1.
The 49-year-old was spotted flaunting her lavish Prada purse while strolling through Montecito, Calif., on Wednesday, August 9, just one month after her estranged husband was ordered to pay Baumgartner nearly $130,000 per month in child support payments for their three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.
Baumgartner looked stunning in a chic summer blouse and white trouser pants while walking out of a CVS drugstore with her purse and keys in hand, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The blonde bombshell's recent sighting was the first time Baumgartner had been spotted in public since she was forced to move into her $35,000 a month rental after ordered to vacate Costner's mansion despite putting up a fight.
"Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house," a source spilled of Baumgartner's Friday, July 28, move, noting the doting mom "will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter."
"This is a temporary solution," the insider added. "She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids' lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends. Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Kevin Costner Jams Out to Taylor Swift's 'We Are Never Getting Back Together' After Nasty Divorce From Christine Baumgartner
- Kevin Costner 'Doesn’t Know Who to Trust' After Estranged Wife Christine Jets Off on Vacation With Actor's Close Friend: 'He’s Sick Over It'
- Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Is 'Vacating the Family House' and Moving Into 'Staff Quarter' After Messy Split
Baumgartner's relocation is one of the many results stemming from her bitter divorce battle against the Yellowstone actor.
Costner's estranged wife has been out for blood since filing to legally end their marriage.
While her ex-lover was recently ordered to pay almost $130,000 per month in child support, Baumgartner had initially asking for nearly $250,000, arguing the hefty price was what was "needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle."
After a back and forth debate in court, the judge met the former flames somewhere in the middle, settling on the $129,755 monthly payment.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Baumgartner walking around Montecito, Calif., on Wednesday.