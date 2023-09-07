Kevin Costner's Ex Ordered to Pay $14K of Actor's Legal Fees as Nasty Divorce Battle Rages On
Christine Baumgartner got quite the surprise in her dramatic legal battle with Kevin Costner.
According to court documents, Judge Thomas Anderle ruled on Wednesday, September 6, that the handbag designer must fork over $14,237.50 to pay for her estranged husband's attorney fees as their tumultuous split continues.
The reported amount will cover how much the Yellowstone actor shelled out during Baumgartner's petition of their prenuptial agreement.
The latest update in the case will most likely be a sufficient blow for the 49-year-old, as she's been distraught over the divorce proceedings. As OK! previously reported, Baumgartner broke down on the stand while talking about the lifestyle she's become accustomed to and the one she would like to maintain.
The former model — who shares kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with Costner — cried while pleading for a higher monthly payment from The Guardian star so she could continue to live in their sprawling $175 million Carpinteria, Calif., property.
"We've created quite a community," she allegedly wept over the lavish Santa Barbara compound. "The home, it was stated in court, includes a volleyball court, a garden, an infinity pool, and two guest houses. We create whatever we can dream up in here."
"Based on this cash ﬂow, and a 50/50 parenting time share, the guideline child support, which is presumptively correct under California law, is $175,057 per month," Baumgartner and her legal team stated in court documents.
However, the judge eventually ruled that Costner would pay $63,209 monthly in child support to the mother of his three youngest children.
Baumgartner officially filed for divorce from her husband — whom she wed in 2004 — in May, citing "irreconcilable differences." In the months that followed, tensions between the two were at an all-time high as their fight in court began.
"Kevin doesn't hate Christine, but he does want a clean break. Of course, there are resentments and animosity, but that comes with the territory, and he's trying not to make it personal," a source claimed. "Kevin is a chess player, and he will outplay Christine."
TMZ obtained the court documents.