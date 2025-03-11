Kevin Hart Mocked After His Bulge Is Exposed While Entering 'The Jennifer Hudson Show': 'So That's Where His Height Went'
Kevin Hart fans had trouble controlling their wandering eyes after a video went viral of the comedian's bulge.
On Monday, March 10, the famed comedian visited The Jennifer Hudson Show for a guest appearance — though his walk through the talk show's daily welcome tunnel was what caught viewers' attention.
While making his way backstage to emerge on set for his interview with Jennifer Hudson, Hart was greeted by production staffers, who welcome every guest with their own personalized jingle to hype them up before they appear in front of the cameras.
For the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor, Hudson's employees sang a Hart-themed version of Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock," prompting the 45-year-old to break out into a few subtle dance moves.
Dressed in a light gray fitted suit, Hart's bulge could be seen through his pants in a video shared to The Jennifer Hudson Show's official TikTok account.
The clip gained nearly 3 million "likes" on the app with almost 20 million views, as fans trolled the Central Intelligence star in the comments section of the post.
"So that’s where his height went," a social media user joked, while another fan quipped, "Kevin Hart ❌ Kevin hard ✅."
"So we all seeing the same thing 👀," a third person noted, as a fourth admitted, "it's looking at me."
Other fans pointed out how Hart looked a bit uncomfortable before the song began, as someone said, "y’all know that first 'KEVIN' had him thinking he forgot to defrost the chicken before his momma got home 😭," and another individual added, "ouh he was TERRIFIED at the start😭."
Unfortunately, Hart's pre-show bulge wasn't the only mockery he faced online ahead of his appearance on Hudson's daytime talk show.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hudson, 43, herself had fun trolling The Upside actor's height while teasing his visit to her studio on Monday.
"@KevinHart4real is here tomorrow!" her talk show's account wrote via X (formerly named Twitter) on Sunday, March 9, alongside a selfie of the Dreamgirls actress and only the very top of Hart's head.
The photo was clearly a playful dig at the comedian's s height — which he claimed in the past is 5'5" as long as he has a "shoe on, like a sneaker."
Meanwhile, Hudson, who is 5'9", had her whole face displayed in front of the camera.
While it was all jokes from Hudson, some social media users thought she did Hart a bit too dirty.
"Why you done him [sic] like that?" a fan asked, as another admirer of the Lift actor claimed, "this is bullying."
"Nah you [are] wrong for this," a third critic complained, while a fourth exclaimed: "This is DIABOLICAL."
Hart seemed to be OK with the witty chatter online, as he re-shared the video of himself walking through the tunnel of staffers to his Instagram Story and allowed Hudson's posts to jointly be uploaded to their respective Instagram accounts.